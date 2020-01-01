Bali
Collected by Margaret Feinberg
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Banjar Lungsiakan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
On the jungly outskirts of Ubud, Uma combines contemporary design and simple living. The restaurant, candlelit at night, serves such dishes as chili crab and papaya salad. From $260. 62/(0) 36-197-2448. This appeared in the January/February 2013...
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Jl. Subak Sok Wayah, Tjampuhan, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Escape the bustling Ubud town center by turning up a discreet dirt path at the west end of Jl. Raya Ubud (the main road). After a 15-20 minute walk, you'll arrive at the thatched roof, open-air hut warung that is Sari Organik and its neighboring...
Jalan Kayu Jati No. 9X, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Jl. Raya Tebongkang, Singakerta, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
If you're a caffeine freak get ready for some seriously salacious coffee when visiting Ubud. Green School student parent and local entrepreneur, Asher Yaron (he has a coffee bar at the school palapa while you're waiting for your tour) decided to...
Jl. Sari Dewi No.17, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
It may sound a bit rough, but Straw Hut is actually one of the trendiest little bar/restaurants in Seminyak right now. The atmosphere is really laid back and beachy (even though it's not on the beach). The glass doors open wide so there is plenty...
