Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Jalan Elephant Safari Park Banjar Desa Taro Tegallalang, Taro, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Bali is a place of magic: the smells and sounds of the rain as it hits the rice paddies and fields of taro, the fragrant scent of burning incense and fresh flower offerings everywhere, and the smiles: it's the smiles of the people that stand out...
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Jalan Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Benoa, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The beach at Nusa Dua on the east side of the Bukit peninsula is now mostly taken up with the Kawasan Pariwisata or Tourism District, but there is still some beach you can access without staying there. Geger beach is one of the most beautiful on...
Villa Kama Kandara Jalan Villa Kandara Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia
Di Mare really takes the cake when it comes to best views, although it does feel a bit like you might disappear off the edge before the appetizers arrive. It's a great romantic spot and is lovely for lunch, but of course most people like to arrive...
From its beachfront locale to the sweeping terraces and sliding-glass doors, everything about this hotel is aimed at maximizing views of Bali’s most sought-after shoreline. Local stone and wood put an Indonesian twist on the resort’s Thai design,...
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran Bay is a beautiful white sand beach with calm water and gorgeous sunsets and is known to have the freshest and tastiest seafood in Bali. During the day a seafood market sells to restaurants and private buyers, and at night there are...
