Bali
Collected by Alyssa Williamson
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
a place to wash your soul a place to heal your mind a place to recharge your body
Tegalalang, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Bali is the perfect place to learn a new way of traveling. Rather than racing from temple to batik factory, and the 4:15 shadow puppet show, my traveling companion opted for the 45 minute pacing of stopping for beers along the back roads. The rice...
The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Outside Ubud the work in the rice fields begins soon after dawn.
Br. Padapdapan, Jl.Ke-cagaan, Pejeng, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Ubud, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Our guide's Mom tried to teach us how to make these simple split palm frond baskets, which cooked up the softest, most succulent rice I've ever had. We made chicken kebabs (mashed chicken and fresh spices), corn fritters, a green jello-like...
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Jl. Lanyahan, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The main road in Andong running north from Ubud to Tegallalang has become a busy strip of handicraft sellers and furniture makers. They sell wholesale but also retail so tourists can get cheaper prices than they would pay in the boutiques. The...
Jl. Gn. Sari No.1, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
As in most tourist towns it can be tough to find places to eat in Ubud that aren’t just full of other tourists eating what locals eat but paying 3 times the price. Mangga Madu is one of those rare finds that caters to expats, locals and tourists....
Gili Islands, Gili Indah, Pemenang, North Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Although technically part of neighboring Lombok, the accessibility to the Gili Islands, a cluster of three car-free islands ringed with sugar-white sand, is so simple from Bali, many travelers see them both in a single trip. And there is a Gili...
