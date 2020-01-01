Bali
Collected by Melody Seiling
Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Bunutan, Abang, Seraya Bar., Kec. Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80852, Indonesia
It's quite a hike to Lempuyang temple, which sits at the summit of Mount Lempuyang, 1,058 feet above sea level, but it's worth every one of those thousand(ish) steps. Time your trip to arrive at sunrise, when the view of Mount Agung to the north...
Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the...
One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
Ubud, Bedulu, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Rejang dancers make haste to catch up with the procession going to Goa Gajah, the sacred Elephant Caves outside of Ubud, Bali. They will be one of the many ritual performances that celebrate the temple's odalan, or anniversary.
Singakerta, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Just South of Ubud in the village of Singakerta are some of the most talented wood carvers on the island of Bali. In this village in the myriad of carving workshops you can buy everything from tiny detailed dancers to full sized Komodo dragons....
