Collected by Nüket İyigün Yargıcı
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Nothing reminds me more of my time in Bali than the clanging, balanced sound of the gamelan. Here, a woman plays the local instrument at a funerary procession. Full orchestras of women or men play the gamelan together across the island. It's an...
Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the...
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The Balinese have been using herbs and roots to treat most ailments for centuries. Unfortunately, as in many other places in the world, the knowledge of these treatments is being lost as the younger generation turns towards "western" medicine....
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
The sun's gift to the island of Bali (Island of the God's and Devotion) for Valentine's Day...my eyes will never forget.
Jl. Padanggalak Sanur, Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
In July and August, kite festivals happen along the beaches of Sanur and Padang Galak. There are usually lots of brightly colored, seriously fancy kites as well as the enormous fighting kites that come on trucks or are carried by a huge group of...
jl Silakarang 5A, singapadu - ubud, Singapadu Kaler, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Lawar is a dish of vegetables, coconut, pork and a whole lot of spices that is very important to the Balinese. Making lawar is something men do together early in the morning before ceremonies and then eat together and often take packages to other...
