Bali

Collected by Amelia Allen
Jalan Sulawesi

Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is...
Silakarang

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu Kaler, Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Stone carving is an art that is incredibly important to the Balinese because of the use of carvings to depict religious stories as well as decorate the thousands of temples around the island. The stone carving villages from Batubulan, through...
Textile Tours

Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
Kamasan

Kamasan, Klungkung Sub-District, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Just outside Gelgel and Klungkung, which were the seats of the Majapahit Kingdom from the 15th until the second half of the 17th century, is the village of Kamasan. This village was and is still of great cultural importance to the Balinese as it...
Tenganan, Bali

Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
Karsa Spa

Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Pomegranate

Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but...
Ubud in Photos

A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary

Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
BaliSpirit Festival

One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
Mandala Wisata Wanara Wana

Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Nothing reminds me more of my time in Bali than the clanging, balanced sound of the gamelan. Here, a woman plays the local instrument at a funerary procession. Full orchestras of women or men play the gamelan together across the island. It's an...
Lotus Cafe

Jalan Raya Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Everything about Bali is unique. While most places struggle in finding a balance between tradition and modern, Bali has managed to beautifully marry them together. So much that you can enjoy a martini looking a lovely temple structure, with its...
Uma by COMO Ubud

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Banjar Lungsiakan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
On the jungly outskirts of Ubud, Uma combines contemporary design and simple living. The restaurant, candlelit at night, serves such dishes as chili crab and papaya salad. From $260. 62/(0) 36-197-2448. This appeared in the January/February 2013...
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan

Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
A gorgeous Hindu temple complex built practically on the water of a lake based at the foot of two large volcanoes in central Bali.
Sandat Glamping Tents

Jl. Subak Sala Banjar Sala Pejeng Kawan Ubud 80571, Petulu, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Everyone loves camping...until they have to sleep in an uncomfortable tent and cook their own food and do all that naturey stuff. Glamping has changed all that and now Ubud has it's very own glamp site just a few minutes out of town. Sandat...
Setia Darma House of Mask and Puppets

Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the...
Hanoman Art Space

Jalan Hanoman, Desa Padang Tegal, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
We were thrilled to find two young modern artists plying their wares in downtown Ubud. With a wry sense of humor, and a style not unlike Basquiat, this is art you can actually afford, and something no one is going to expect you to bring home from...
Bali Botanica Day Spa

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Bali Botanica Day Spa has been around a long time, but has recently become extremely popular with the Ubud crowd because of their use of local herbs, roots and oils in their treatments. They use a mix of Ayurvedic and Balinese traditional...
Shopping in Tegallalang

Jl. Lanyahan, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The main road in Andong running north from Ubud to Tegallalang has become a busy strip of handicraft sellers and furniture makers. They sell wholesale but also retail so tourists can get cheaper prices than they would pay in the boutiques. The...
Bambu Indah

Jl. Banjar Baung Desa, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Translated as “beautiful bamboo,” Bambu Indah is the passion project of jewelry designers John and Cynthia Hardy. The couple—Canadian and American expats living in Bali for more than 30 years—bought 11 teakwood bridal...
Batur Hot Springs

Kayubihi, Bangli Sub-District, Bangli Regency, Bali 80652, Indonesia
The hot springs at Mount Batur are rich in minerals and said to heal rheumatism, muscle pain and stiffness, fatigue, and even to enhance fertility. Even if you don't have any such complaints, soaking in these pools and looking out over the lake is...
Bali Danu Lake Buyan PT

JL. Pancasari, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
High in the mountains above Lovina Beach, are Lake Buyan (Bali's second largest lake) and Lake Tamblingan, two volcanic lakes separated by a swath of rainforest and home to some of Bali's best hiking options. If you just want the panoramic view,...
Museum Puri Lukisan

Jl. Raya Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The Puri Lukisan, or temple of paintings, was the first museum in Ubud, opening in 1956. The aim was to preserve the art of traditional painting in Bali in its many styles. Included in the collection now are three main sections of traditional...
D'Waroeng

Jl. Raya Nyuh Kuning No.6, MAS, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The lovely Ibu Ayu at d'waroeng is a nothing short of brilliant. The food she turns out of a tiny dark kitchen on the main road in Nyuh Kuning just outside Ubud, is delicious, free from MSG and just like home cooking. The ayam bakar (grilled...
Batik Popiler

Jalan WR. Supratman No. 306, Kesiman Kertalangu, Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
Batik textiles areone of Indonesia's most distinctive crafts. Using hot wax to block out intricate patterns before dyeing (a technique called resist dyeing), craftspeople create fabrics of an astounding range of designs and colors. Anumber of...
