Bali
Collected by Liz Nowell
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
Jl. Subak Sok Wayah, Tjampuhan, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Escape the bustling Ubud town center by turning up a discreet dirt path at the west end of Jl. Raya Ubud (the main road). After a 15-20 minute walk, you'll arrive at the thatched roof, open-air hut warung that is Sari Organik and its neighboring...
Abiansemal, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
If you call ahead and make reservations, you can still eat lunch at the "Big Table" with the staff at John Hardy's Jewelry compound outside of Ubud. With a showroom built entirely of bamboo, surrounded by rice fields and a state-of-the-art...
Jl. Raya Sibang Kaja, Banjar Saren, Sibang Kaja, Kec. Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80352, Indonesia
When he sold his jewelry company in 2007, Canadian expat John Hardy and his wife reinvested much of the money into the Green School, an innovative K-12 school in Sibang Kaja, Bali. The curriculum is very experiential—the international and Balinese...
Singakerta, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Just South of Ubud in the village of Singakerta are some of the most talented wood carvers on the island of Bali. In this village in the myriad of carving workshops you can buy everything from tiny detailed dancers to full sized Komodo dragons....
Tegalalang, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Bali is the perfect place to learn a new way of traveling. Rather than racing from temple to batik factory, and the 4:15 shadow puppet show, my traveling companion opted for the 45 minute pacing of stopping for beers along the back roads. The rice...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but...
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Jl. Hanoman No.44B, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Kafe opened in 2005 and hasn't been empty since. It is a staple for the yoga crowd, but also anyone looking for a nice fresh salad, tasty sandwiches, and a great selection of Mexican, Indian and Asian dishes. The cakes, pies and biscuits are also...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Jalan Hanoman, Desa Padang Tegal, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
We were thrilled to find two young modern artists plying their wares in downtown Ubud. With a wry sense of humor, and a style not unlike Basquiat, this is art you can actually afford, and something no one is going to expect you to bring home from...
Jl. Hanoman No.8, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Clear Café may specialize in raw and vegan food, but you won’t find dream catchers or hemp tablecloths here. Instead, you’ll see marble-and-stone tabletops, driftwood sculptures, and a small courtyard pool. Notable menu items include black pepper...
