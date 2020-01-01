Bali
Collected by Rose Ode
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the...
Jl. Banjar Baung, Desa, Sayan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Bambu Indah is the most recent addition to Ubud's bamboo building revolution. The location of this boutique resort is stunning, the staff wonderful and the food at their restaurant fresh, organic and delicious. They also have some of the best...
Jl. Puri Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Take a surf lesson with Impossible Surf School, located in Padang Padang, for a great introduction to a beautiful pastime in Bali. Lessons are taught in English & range from beginners workshops to expert surf guiding on the water.
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
This day was one of the most brutal days of my life. Day 1 we hiked 4 1/2 hours in the heat to base camp. We camped for the night, got up at 1:30am, and hiked for 11 1/2 hours, to the summit and all the way back down again. We could hardly see...
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
Gianyar, Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu Tengah, Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Balinese cremations allow the island's Hindu community to celebrate the deceased and to send them off to the next life. The ceremonies rarely include tears: Instead, families come together to ensure a proper send-off. Mass cremations, where...
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
First stop in Bali, just off the plane, just a few minutes from the (traffic-crazed) airport: a little restaurant called ACC Minang, because our friend Caroline, who knows how much we love the spicy beef dish called rendang, says this is now the...
Be tutu or Betutu (pronounced bay-tootoo) is a spicy dish of roast or steamed duck or chicken. It is cooked differently depending on where you are in Bali, but is always extremely spicy and the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender. Sometimes the...
