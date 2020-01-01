Bali
Collected by Maureen Hanratty
List View
Map View
Save Place
Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the...
Save Place
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
Save Place
Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
Save Place
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
Save Place
Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
A gorgeous Hindu temple complex built practically on the water of a lake based at the foot of two large volcanoes in central Bali.
Save Place
Tulamben, Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
There is much more to Bali than Ubud and Seminyak. Beyond the volcano lays the village of Tulamben, the truly quiet side of the island. This is a place to relax at small hotels, eat great food, enjoy the view of the black pebble beach and the...
Save Place
Jalan Pintu Besar Utara No.27, Pinangsia, Tamansari, RT.3/RW.6, Kota Tua, Pinangsia, Tamansari, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11110, Indonesia
In Java, puppetry is a serious art form that tells stories central to the culture. The puppets are also playful, colorful and so fun to see. Museum Wayang is on the west side of Jakarta's Fatahillah Square, the modern name for the Dutch colonial...
Save Place
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Save Place
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Save Place
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Save Place
Australian Chris Brown was one of the first people to open a dive shop on the less-developed north side of Bali. His Reef Seen Aquatics center, at Pemuteran beach, works to protect the marine environment with programs such as the Reef Gardeners...
Save Place
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
Save Place
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19