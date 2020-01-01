Bali
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
... is still a place of magic and wonder, although you must now make more of an effort to slip free of the tourist economy.
JL Labuan Sait, Pantai Suluban (Blue Point Beach) Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta, Selatan, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The monkeys that live here are very mischievious!!! Be careful...they will snatch water bottles and food right out of your hands and even sunglasses straight off your head! We even saw one with some unlucky visitors slippers !!!
The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
Sengkidu, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa was a pleasant surprise in contrast to the busy crowded beaches of kuta
Jl. Siulan, Penatih Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
This is Coffee. In Bali we were lucky enough to meet a man who actually loves coffee more than me. He generously offered to take us to his business partners coffee plantation and show us around for the day. I learned more about the growth,...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
a place to wash your soul a place to heal your mind a place to recharge your body
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Jl. Ayodya No.10, Mengwi, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
The temples in Bali, Indonesia are famous for their multi-tiered thatch roofs. This was taken at Pura Taman Ayun in the village of Mengwi. Visitors are not allowed to enter the temples - we could only view from outside the walls. Thankfully the...
Benoa, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
At our point of departure from Benoa, Bali, before we boarded the Orion II to take us up and into Borneo/Kalimantan, we spotted this sign for the "waving gallery." At that moment, however, we had no one to wave us bye-bye.
Manggis, Kec. Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia
In Bali this is just another door.
Satra, Klungkung, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the road in Gianyar, Bali; image captured as we waited to get around another big truck with a gang of men changing a tire in the middle of the road.
Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Outside Ubud the work in the rice fields begins soon after dawn.
First stop in Bali, just off the plane, just a few minutes from the (traffic-crazed) airport: a little restaurant called ACC Minang, because our friend Caroline, who knows how much we love the spicy beef dish called rendang, says this is now the...
Jl. Raya Ubud No.8, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
It's been nearly 14 years since our last visit to Bali. In the interim, our friend Caroline, in Bali since 1986, built her house near the village of Abangan, outside of Ubud. This is the view to the east in the morning, from her studio next to the...
MAS, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
On our first visit to Bali in 1988, our soon-to-be-fast-friends Azman and Caroline took us to the studio of mask-making genius Ida Bagus Anom [http://bit.ly/H8tOmN]. We were instantly enthralled by the expressiveness of the faces he carved and...
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
