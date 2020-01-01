Backpacking Trip
Collected by MAGGIE R.
R. da Praia, 8650 Budens, Portugal
While in the Lagos and western Algarve, I searched for lesser known beaches. With so many miles of coastline, I knew there had to be more beaches and less crowded ones at that. So my husband and I set out for several days to find these gems. We...
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
1100-470 Lisbon, Portugal
One of the first commercial buildings in Portugal that uses two kinds of material characteristic in Europe in the second half of XIX century: iron and glass. The project was developed by the architect Emiliano Augusto de Bettencourt and it was...
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
6, Carrer d'en Xuclà, 4, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
On a small pedestrian street near Barcelona’s La Boqueria market, this fine granja—an old-fashioned café specializing in dairy products—is the ideal midmorning stop for churros con chocolate before or after hitting the mercat. Carrer d’en Xuclà 4–...
Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona,...
Carrer de la Pescateria, 2, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Hate getting lost in a new city? Sign up for a Modernista, Tapas, or graffiti tour. Free-wheeling cyclists can rent a bike for a few hours or even an entire week. Left luggage service is free for renters (if you're just passing through Barcelona...
Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
It’s one of the most recognizable facades on Passeig de Gràcia: a modernist fantasy of undulating stone, brightly colored mosaics, and stained glass—one that could only come from the mind of famed Catalan architect Antoni...
Plaza del Azoguejo, 1, 40001 Segovia, Spain
The ancient city of Segovia is charming in every sense of the word. Wooden and stone houses line impossibly narrow winding streets, up the hills to the heart of the Roman Aqueduct. On your quest to see the Alcázar of Segovia and its spatial...
Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
Carrer de la Llotja, 2, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia's La Lotja de la Seda, or silk exchange, is a castle-like structure in the middle of the city's old town. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it's considered one of the best examples of Gothic-era civil architecture in Europe. Dramatically...
C/ Palau de la Música, 4-6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Alongside the Gaudí Architecture and many marvels of Barca, the Palau de Musica (although not a work of Gaudí) is a must-see on a tour of Barcelona. And a concert at the Palau... magical.
Carrer de Sant Magí, 1, 43004 Tarragona, Spain
Explore the Roman forum, the circus, the amphitheater and much more. Feel like in Italy but without the crowds!
