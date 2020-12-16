Back to Nature
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
Being out in the Great Outdoors is calming to the mind and rejuvenating to the spirit, especially when you live in a place like I do in New York City. Each time I travel, I look for a place where I can get out and explore to go hiking, kayaking or trail running. So many places have created spaces for their community to enjoy the outdoors-- here are a few of my favorites, as well as those I hope to visit at some point!
San Pedro 311, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
Get ready for a rush of adrenaline as you splash through the class III and IV rapids of the Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak, located in the Vicente Perez Rosales National Park. The water is crystal clear, and you'll be suited up with a full wetsuit...
313 1/2 N Second Ave, Alpena, MI 49707, USA
This breathtaking natural wildlife preserve is just a part of everyday life for the residents of Alpena, Michigan, as it winds through town bordered by running paths draped in weeping willows. Take a kayak out with Erin Riopelle, who started her...
103 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
Captain Don's Habitat is not your traditional kind of all-inclusive resort. It is a small ocean-front property in Bonaire with a rich history and a familial feel, with some of the most gorgeous views of the island. (Captain Don Stewart, a sailor,...
12653 E Grand Lake Rd, Presque Isle, MI 49777, USA
One of the oldest surviving lighthouses on the Great Lakes, the Old Presque Isle Lighthouse was built in 1840 by Jeremiah Moors of Detroit and was in operation until 1871, before the New Presque Isle Lighthouse was built. Visitors can climb the...
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
Lac Bay, Caribbean Netherlands
Not all the fun happens below the sea here. For fun atop the water, head to Lac Bay, the largest bay in the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, for the uninitiated). Kayaking through the resident mangroves, you'll see all manner of birds and...
Honolua Bay, Hawaii 96761, USA
Honolua Bay is a special place. Situated at nearly the most northwestern part of Maui, it is a surfer's paradise or a snorkeler's dream, depending on the swells and seasons. Throughout Maui's winter months, this wave produces some of the most...
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls,...
6000 Co Rd 30, Lake City, CO 81235, USA
The Continental Divide spans North America, going through Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and down into Mexico. Along this expanse are some of the most gorgeous hiking trails, and while there isn't one defined place for a point of...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located. The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors...
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan. With Kayak Agua...
Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Chile is a unique country, in that most places are beautifully situated right in between the ocean and the mountains. The city of Punta Arenas is bordered on one side by the Strait of Magellan, and the other by the Andes. Located in the heart of...
Even if you’ve been kayaking before and think you don’t need to do it again, think again: Bonaire provides an entirely new experience. Hop in a single or double kayak and paddle through maze-like pathways of mangrove trees. These...
