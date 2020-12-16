Back to my Hometown
Collected by Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert
I grew up in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This is all the things I want to do on my next visit home!
3910 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55424, USA
The Wisconsin border is about a two-hour drive away, but this is still cheese-loving territory. And Mozza Mia, a mozzarella bar, is light years away from your average deep-fried curd. Dip into some seriously divine burrata or order a sampling of...
3460 W 70th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA
Just outside The Good Earth restaurant is one of the best places in the Twin Cities to get a fresh juice that's equal parts healthy and delicious. Yes, you can get your basic O.J., but don't order one without checking out the rest of the menu...
3555 W 69th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA
Year after year, Creative Kidstuff stacks up awards for best toy store in the Twin Cities. Once you step into the vibrant shop, there’s little wonder why. Everything, from the goods on offer to the numerous special events like music classes, story...
18 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Eat Street Social’s new bar-within-a-bar, the Torpedo Room, serves artisanal tiki cocktails with tasteful kitsch and Midwest flair. Flavors like sweet corn cream (instead of coconut cream) and apple cider (instead of pineapple and orange juice)...
4021 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406, USA
Three Minneapolis specialty spots—Dogwood Coffee, Rustica Bakery and Victory 44 restaurant—have teamed up to create a 'trifecta' of tastiness. The minimalist, modern restaurant-meets-coffeehouse crafts locally roasted coffee from Dogwood, serves...
4701 W 64th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA
Whether you want to get your hands dirty or just have a look, the Edina Art Center is a creative oasis. In the Margaret Foss gallery, rotating exhibits of local and national artists are on display, but in the lower level of the building, artists...
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
In the last few years, Minnesota’s beer culture has come roaring to life, with breweries popping up like spring flowers (maybe hop flowers). Pig & Fiddle’s alluring wall of taps is packed with brews produced in-state, making it easy to take a...
4901 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
There’s no better place than the Yogurt Lab to experiment with flavors and ingredients in search of the perfect creamy combination. Of all the frozen yogurt shops that have popped up in the Twin Cities, this is the most original and, according to...
2000 S 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Electric Fetus record store has been serving music heads in the community since 1968. Its roots are in the hippie scene of the '60s and '70s, evidenced by tales like the Streakers Sales (where customers were allowed to take all they could carry...
219 N 2nd St #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
This ultra-stylish spot might just be one of the prettiest boutiques in the Twin Cities. The brand, built around design-centric office accessories, has made cube dwellers’ lives more chic in recent years, but its reach now extends beyond the...
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Minneapolis’s Nordic heritage is getting a contemporary food facelift thanks to the Bachelor Farmer Restaurant. The renovated “Peer House” warehouse space now holds the restaurant, a “secret” basement cocktail bar, a...
1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Butcher & the Boar serves up manly food with a modern twist, and a side of bourbon. The meats are carved and crafted in-house. The Smoked Beef Long Rib with Tabasco-molasses BBQ sauce falls off the bone, and the Cheddarwurst Borkshire Pork and...
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422, USA
The fun and interactive fine-dining experience of Travail Kitchen & Amusements will be extended with the opening of Travail 2.0 in a larger new location, thanks to a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised its goal of $75,000 in...
501 1st Ave NE #1, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
The wooden playground swing dangling in the center of the Astroturf-carpeted DIY shop, i like you, gives the store a playful atmosphere that is quickly solidified by the selection of authentic locally or independently made items. Their original...
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
The juice craze has finally hit Minneapolis, with Truce Juice the first pressed juice store to open in the city. There are six to seven flavors on offer, depending on the day, including Morning Greens (apples, cucumbers, ginger, kale, lemon,...
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Marvel Bar is at the center of Minneapolis’s mixology scene, with bartender Pip Hanson literally chipping ice for each cocktail. Classic and creatively crafted cocktails are served in this speakeasy setting, behind a discreet purple door and...
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
The arty, European vibe of Erte and its neighboring Peacock Lounge cocktail bar welcome locals and visitors for some of the best steak in town. Erte specializes in protein delicacies, like artisan burgers, pork belly, and duck confit as well as...
