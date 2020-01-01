BA and Rio
Collected by Andy Wellbaum
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Guatemala 4699, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On your last night in Buenos Aires (or if you only have one night in Buenos Aires - the horror!) - treat yourself to a full-on Argentinian feast at Don Julio, one of the city's classiest and most traditional parrillas. You'll find all of the usual...
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
Abasto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is famous for tango, and famous for street art: the two artistic traditions collide in the central neighorhood of Abasto, where tango legend Carlos Gardel grew up. For a self-guided tour of the barrio's outdoor artwork, start at...
Humberto 1º 412, C1103 CABA, Argentina
The store specializes in antiques and vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything has an air of elegance, from the beaded gowns to the crystal decanters.
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning. Perennially cool Niceto Club...
BJT, Gorriti 5176, C1414 CABA, Argentina
In Buenos Aires, classic cocktails — in this case, those made with vermouth, a tradition brought to Argentina by waves of Italian and Spanish immigrants — are back with a vengeance. One place to sample a Cinzano on the rocks or a Negroni is Rey de...
AAK, Libertad 505, C1012 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón, considered one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world, is a must-see for architecture fans and ballet enthusiasts alike. Around the corner is Petit Colón, one of the city's most elegant cafés — and a perfect spot to stop for...
Gorriti 5132, C1414BJT CABA, Argentina
With a smart and simple chalkboard menu of cheese plates, salads, sandwiches made with homemade bread, good coffee, and Argentinian wines by the glass, Pain et Vin is a lovely venue for lunch or an afternoon glass of Malbec rosado. The Palermo...
Av. Congreso 3661, C1430AZG C1430AZG, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even in the quickest walk around Palermo Hollywood, Villa Crespo, or San Telmo, you'll spot murals climbing up walls and stencils covering garage doors. Street art is a huge deal in Buenos Aires — and thanks to relaxed local laws and a receptive...
