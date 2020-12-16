Awesome Austin
Ok y'all, the secret is out. Austin is the greatest town in Texas- especially for those that love outdoor adventure, healthy living, live music and encourage celebrating all things creative and local. Go see it if you haven't already met, but know that you might just stay a lot longer than you'd planned.
1720 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This south Austin mural located on the corner of Annie and South 1st Street is a popular location for travel photos as well as engagement photos (or just cheesin' out in general). Why not take your photo in front of the mural the next time you...
1311 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
The food truck scene in Austin has long been thriving and the South Austin Trailer Park and Eatery is a great example as to why. At this location of 1311 S 1st street, you'll get to eat the delicious benefits that come with three fabulous food...
114 Linden St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Lustre Pearl had me immediately upon entry, with the neon sign above the fireplace reading 'ici tout est bon' (here, all is good). The space is hugely appealing, especially the exterior with ping pong tables and rocking chairs galore. With bars...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
1522 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
When you're hitting the food truck or restaurant scene on South Congress, be sure to head in to Allens (look for the big red boot) to be wowed by the craftsmanship and the selection. The minute you open the entrance door, the smell of leather hits...
3201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This Texas Dancehall will have you two stepping the night away, in the the spirit of the musical history that dates back to Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys. There's traditional country music played by true country musicians and autographed photos...
4515 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
"Everyone from the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan to the Butthole Surfers has played at the Continental Club. Musicians who do big gigs in Austin like to play small shows here afterward," says Liz Lambert.
2918, 407 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
The East Austin Studio Tour is held every November when over 100 local artists open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to discover the hidden art scene in the East Austin community. From the streets, most of east Austin...
North University, Austin, TX 78705, USA
The massive display of Christmas light pageantry on 37th Street draws thousands of spectators to this north campus neighborhood on an annual basis in December, but you won't find any nativity scenes here! The theme of this display every year is...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
