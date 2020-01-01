The Most Beautiful Lakes in Canada
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Canada has a ton of lakes which provide activities all year round - from ice skating to kite boarding or just pleasant views while hiking. Here are a few you may know but some you'll want to discover for yourself.
1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, Canada
You may not know but British Columbia has a wine region that is a worthy rival of Napa and Tuscany. Mission Hill Winery is one of the stellar estates that not only has some of the best wine in Canada but also serves the best food with matching...
Peyto Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
This is another good stop along the Icefields Parkway in Alberta. It's a short hike from the parking area to this lookout. (Not sure how long it is, but my 5-year-old son managed it, walking on top of snow the whole way.) In the summer, the lake...
16430 Hwy 1A, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
As a dog owner, a Siberian Husky owner to be exact, I was always a little hesitant about dogsledding tours. I have heard some pretty horrific stories about mistreatment and I certainly didn’t want to contribute to this in any way. As with all...
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
Jim Smith Lake, East Kootenay C, BC V1C, Canada
Jim Smith Lake is a nice little lake a short drive from downtown with a large grassy area to hang out on and a small sand (kind of) beach. The lake is quite small (perhaps 1 kilometer long and 1/2 kilometer wide) with a marshy area full of reeds...
Birkenhead Lake Provincial Park, Squamish-Lillooet C, BC V0N 1L0, Canada
Birkenhead Provincial Park is located about 15 km down a fairly well-maintained forest service road north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Park is about 90 minutes from Whistler and three hours from Vancouver. We went in June, early in the...
Went out one day with my cousin in the middle of the week with a couple of his friends. We grabbed some sushi and drinks and made our way to the lake with the dog riding in the back. Surrounded by a plethora of pine trees, we just relaxed and...
Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA
I saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant,...
