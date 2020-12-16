Award-winning Restaurants and Seasonal Dining in San Francisco
Prepare to fight to get into one of these exceptional eateries. Reservations at places like the innovative State Bird Provisions can be hard to come by, though waiting in line (start early!) is an option. Ample awards, accolades, and stars have been bestowed on places like Quince, Atelier Crenn, Saison, and Coi. The Mission neighborhood, with Locanda, Bar Tartine, and more might be ground zero for top-notch dining.
Verbena, on upper Polk Street, serves artfully plated dishes with special attention to vegetables (though the dishes are not necessarily vegetarian—meat is often an accent). A carrot dish is served with vibrant dollops of avocado cream and smoky...
Chef Daniel Patterson is a quiet storm. You might see him at the Ferry Building Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings (as I have), obsessing over the perfectly perfect cherries at Hamada Farms. He's always got a million things going on—he has...
In 2002, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt and her husband, bread baker Chad Robertson, opened Tartine Bakery in San Francisco’s Mission District. Ever since, crowds of locals and tourists have lined up outside the artisanal bakery for country bread,...
The food at Atelier Crenn—with its two Michelin stars—might not even look like food. This is tweezer food, every morsel painstakingly styled on the plate. (Well, "plate" is not quite right: Food is served on unconventional surfaces like slate...
A window looks in onto the pasta station in Quince's kitchen, and pedestrians strolling by on Pacific Avenue can gawk at the carefully folded tortellini—likely to be stuffed with suckling pig, or nettles. Those who actually gain...
If one is going to throw around the word "iconic," let's make sure it's used appropriately. As with Zuni. The awkwardly shaped restaurant—it's in a narrow storefront with wider spaces on the mezzanine—was opened in 1979 by Billy West....
It was the sardine chips that sealed the deal: When Rich Table opened, these fried potato chips with sardine fillets threaded through were all the food media wanted to talk about. Salty, fishy, crispy: a flavor trifecta that won Evan and Sarah...
Nicole Krasinski describes the novel concept of her restaurant State Bird Provisions as “dim sum and a great hors d’oeuvre party morphed into one experience.” She and her husband, chef Stuart Brioza, prepare beautifully executed...
The chef behind the open-hearth fire at Saison described this nasturtium wrap as the best taco in San Francisco. He could be right. The wrap may have been the most beautiful dish from Josh Skenes's tasting menu, but my highlight was a tuna...
Locanda’s reputation for authentic Roman food and fresh, local ingredients was already established long before it opened in 2005; this is, after all, a part of the small group of renowned restaurants opened by Craig and Annie Stoll of Delfina,...
