Award-winning Restaurants and Seasonal Dining in San Francisco

Prepare to fight to get into one of these exceptional eateries. Reservations at places like the innovative State Bird Provisions can be hard to come by, though waiting in line (start early!) is an option. Ample awards, accolades, and stars have been bestowed on places like Quince, Atelier Crenn, Saison, and Coi. The Mission neighborhood, with Locanda, Bar Tartine, and more might be ground zero for top-notch dining.