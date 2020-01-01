Aves Asian Adventure
Collected by Avery Putterman
Jiuzhaigou, Aba, Sichuan, China, 623400
Jiuzhaigou Valley (or Jiuzhaigou National Park) is located in Sichuan, China. It is one of the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This is the longest hiking experience I've ever had - it took me two days to finish every part of the park! However, I...
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
Japan, 〒105-0022 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Kaigan, 2 Chome−7, 東京都港区海岸２丁目７−１０４
Want to spend a night out in the future? No problem, the Jicoo Floating Bar is your time machine ticket there. Open for business every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from 8 to 11pm, Jicoo (which is a cute Romanization of the Japanese word “...
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
Baidam Rd 6, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
There's nothing authentically Nepali about Mike's Restaurant, save for the stunning views of the Himalayan range and Phewa Lake, but what else do you really need for breakfast? When we're on the road, we do our vest best to eat, drink, shop, and...
We set out to walk around Phewa Lake and head in the direction of the World Peace Pagoda. We were told it's anywhere between 10 and 15 km from town to the pagoda itself, so we figured that it was really more like 25 km. That meant we'd have plenty...
Pokhara, Nepal
Driving from Kathmandu to Pokhara (the starting point for many treks in Nepal) on a Greenline bus (including a stop for lunch and two bathroom breaks) takes about 7 hours but the views are spectacular. Rivers, rice paddies and small town life are...
Beiyuanmen Snacks Street, Lianhu District, Xi'an, China
You can't visit Xi'an without having a dumpling feast. Defachang is considered one of the best dumpling houses in the region. Call ahead to request the 18-course dumpling banquet so you can sample the many varieties. One of my favorites is this...
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, GaoXin ShangQuan, 高新区科技路徐家庄附近（近白沙路） 邮政编码: 710065
Delhi Darbar is an excellent Indian restaurant in Xi'an. I usually order palak paneer and malai kofta when trying a new Indian restaurant, because unlike curries, it's really hard to make these without fresh ingredients. (In China, you either need...
There's a little bar area south of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, two blocks east of the Westin. The bar scene in Xi'an isn't as boisterous, by Western standards, as in other cities. That being said, if you're in the area and want a beer, this is a...
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, XiaoZhai ShangYeJie, 兴善寺西街55号 邮政编码: 710065
I got really excited when I saw this humble canteen at the Daxingshan Temple, next to the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and near the Westin. (I lived in Macau for a year and ate at least one meal a day at one of two Buddhist vegetarian restaurants in...
China, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, DaTang TongYiFang, 西安大雁塔南广场西侧 邮政编码: 710061
The Underground Palace is one of the strangest places I have ever visited. We stumbled upon it by chance while wandering along the west side of the wall around the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda. Despite not knowing what it was, we bought tickets and...
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, GaoXin ShangQuan, 高新一路 邮政编码: 710065
This is a slightly odd place. It's in the middle of a commercial area, with no restaurants in sight. If you get to the right block, it's actually behind a large building. You have to knock and be let in like a speakeasy. Once inside, it's a pretty...
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
