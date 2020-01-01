Avery's Trip to NYC 2015
Collected by William Block
List View
Map View
Save Place
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
Save Place
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
Save Place
377 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, USA
If you need a sugar fix after hours in Central Park or the Museum of Natural History with the kids, try Sugar & Plumm, a sweets store and bistro on the Upper West Side. Outside, the store beckons with its sweet colors and whimsical decor. Inside,...
Save Place
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
Save Place
126 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
There are no lines wrapping around the corner of Rivington Street waiting for entrance to this Lower East Side Gem. It doesn't have the hype of Carlos' Bake Shop in Hoboken, featured on TLC's Cake Boss, and it didn't get fame as the neighborhood...
Save Place
98 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
If I don't know a restaurant in NYC, I always judge by the line up or the buzz in the restaurant. Spring Street Natural was one of those restaurants with that buzz. Located on the edge of Soho, has a fabulous street side patio, ideal for people...
Save Place
9 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Joe is reliable coffee choice where the product is excellent and the service isn't snooty. The company prides itself on hospitality, is owned by a local family, and provides a much-needed dose of caffeine after a long day wandering through the...
Save Place
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Save Place
Randall Manor, Staten Island, NY, USA
The price of everything is always going up, up, up in New York City . . . with one exception. The Staten Island Ferry, whichstarted operating in 1905, remains the best deal in the Big Apple: it's free. The 25-minute ride between Whitehall Terminal...
Save Place
107 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Brimming with unique gifts, Kidding Around is not to be missed when traveling with your family through Grand Central station. Unlike kitschy tourist shops, most toys here are made to last a childhood. Their towering window display even lured me...
Save Place
828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
If you are a fan of the old-fashioned brick-and-mortar bookstore, then you'll be in heaven at the Strand, on Broadway at 12th Street. The store boasts that it has 2.5 million books, or 18 miles of them. While we aren't sure how they measured books...
Save Place
Located in the heart of the Flatiron shopping district is Paper Presentation, a sunny, colorful paper paradise. Browse aisle after aisle of paper, cards, card stock, envelopes, stationery, custom invitations, scrapbooking materials, presentation...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever