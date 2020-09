Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine in Da Nang and Hoi An

Outside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City there is no better place to eat traditional Vietnamese cuisine than in the country's central region. Hoi An backs up its reputation as a tourist hub with a string of star restaurants serving wonderfully authentic cuisine. Da Nang, too, is no slouch. Both destinations can also call on an arsenal of street food favorites to further bolster their culinary credibility.