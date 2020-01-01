Austria
Hochschwab, 8621 St. Ilgen, Austria
Styria's Salza River Valley is a sparsely populated region filled with mountain streams, dense forests, and the crystal-clear waters of the Salza River itself. The Hochschwab massif, with its 7,470 ft high summit of the same name, towers...
Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Schloßstraße 20, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
Ambras Castle was built by Archduke Ferdinand II (1529–1595), the second son of Emperor Ferdinand I, for his commoner wife, Philippine Welser, who was not allowed to live in the official residence in the town. A few notable items make Ambras worth...
Am Hausberg 2, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
Located just outside Vienna near Maria Enzersdorf, Liechtenstein Castle is a dramatic structure at the edge of the Wiederwald (Vienna Woods). Twice destroyed by the Ottomans in the 16th and 17th centuries, it was in ruins until 1884 when it was...
Am Hof 112, 4830 Hallstatt, Austria
Nestled between the Dachstein mountains and the Hallstätter See, Hallstatt looks as picturesque as any village could possibly be. The Hallstatt-Dachstein Salzkammergut area was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List based on the its natural...
Jainzen 38, 4820 Bad Ischl, Austria
The spa town of Bad Ischl has been associated with the Habsburgs for over 700 years and still remains with the family. Emperor Franz Josef spent 60 summers here. This Biedermeier palace was given to him by his mother as a gift to celebrate his...
Hauptpl., 3920, Austria
While Linz isn't really a top destination in Austria, it does have its charms. Everything seems to center on the main square, a place to meet, hold markets, and occasionally protest something. It's one of the largest enclosed squares in Europe,...
Herrengasse 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
The identity of a Viennese intellectual was ultimately defined by the coffeehouse they would frequent. Sigmund Freud, Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo von Hoffmannsthal would all brood over their work and agitatedly exchange ideas with fellow thinkers...
Singerstraße 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
In 1913 Rosa and Josef Prousek opened AIDA in Vienna's 9th district and today there are dozens of them throughout the city. While a franchise doesn't typically seem so appealing, AIDA is an exception. The AIDA at Stephansplatz, right beside the...
Wollzeile 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
In 1923 Café Diglas was opened at Wollzeile, though Hans Diglas' original establishment dates back to 1875. It's since been passed down three generations and has been a fixture in the 1st District. Unlike many other coffee houses which are...
Dorotheergasse 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
The 1930s Café Hawelka was a haunt for actor Oskar Werner and painter Friedensreich Hundertwasser in the 1950s and ’60s. Order buchteln (fruit-filled sweet rolls), and caffeinate with a strong cup of mokka.
Gumpendorfer Str. 11, 1060 Wien, Austria
Viennese coffee culture is world-famous. Try your hand at ordering a coffee in the historic Café Sperl (founded in 1880). Sugar junkies will enjoy an "intermezzo" a concoction combining coffee, chocolate and whipped cream, while traditionalists...
Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
Spittelberggasse 3, 1070 Wien, Austria
It's just a few blocks in the 7th district, but the cobbled streets, historic Biedermeier architecture and plethora of boutiques, trendy bars, restaurants and entertainment make Spittelberg one of Vienna's most charming historic neighborhoods....
Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Tummelpl., 8010 Graz, Austria
Easter can be a great time to experience Styria. In Graz, there are three notable Easter markets. Pick up local meats and cheeses at Franziskanerplatz, browse handcrafts at Hauptplatz and sort through an assortment of more international items at...
Herrengasse 16, 8010 Graz, Austria
Between 1642 and 1645 an armory was built to stockpile weapons to fight against invading Turks. Today the Graz armory (Landeszeughaus) has over 32,000 pieces in the collection spanning four floors. Cannons, armor, muskets, and an interesting...
Hauptpl. 1, 8010 Graz, Austria
Graz is Austria's second-largest city and the capital of Styria. Its old town is filled with beautifully adorned architecture from the Middle Ages and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Begin at Hauptplatz and check out the 19th-century Town Hall...
Leopoldstraße 53, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
A museum devoted to bells at first doesn't seem terribly exciting. But, since Grassmayr is Austria's oldest family-run handicraft company, it seemed like it'd be worth a visit. It also helped that my guide in the city was the family matriarch. The...
Herzog-Friedrich-Straße 16, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
Just steps away from the landmark Goldenes Dachl, Cafe Katzung is arguably the best place in the old town for coffee and sweets. Grab one of the pink and green tables outside for people watching, or eat in the sleek, modern dining area to wind...
Linzer G. 41, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Built between 1595 and 1600 and modeled after the Italian Campo Santo, this quiet cemetery behind the baroque St. Sebastian Church is worth a quick peek at the very least. The arcades lining the cemetery include ornately designed tombs of some of...
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
5020 Salzburg, Austria
It's easy to walk right by the Christmas Museum and be none the wiser. But, these two rooms above a cafe at Mozartplatz offer an interesting look into the holiday as experienced in Salzburg. With so many great sights and experiences in Salzburg,...
Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
Dompl. 1, 3100 St. Pölten, Austria
The Dom zu St. Pölten, also known as Dom Mariä Himmelfahrt, dates back to the 13th century. Though the exterior might appear somewhat plain, the beautiful Baroque interior makes this cathedral in the capital of Lower Austria worth checking out. ...
