austria
Collected by Shellie King
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Herrengasse 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
The identity of a Viennese intellectual was ultimately defined by the coffeehouse they would frequent. Sigmund Freud, Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo von Hoffmannsthal would all brood over their work and agitatedly exchange ideas with fellow thinkers...
Albertinaplatz 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
The renowned cafes Mozart and Sacher - famous for their cakes. Both these cafes are part of the luxury Sacher Hotel.
Kärntner Ring 17, 1010 Wien, Austria
When it’s December, cold and raw in Vienna, and you’ve been wandering the streets (perhaps a bit lost in search of say, Hotel Sacher), and you pass by Café Schwarzenberg for the second time—it’s a sign that you should go in and take the chill off....
Kohlmarkt 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
Austria is known for its coffee, pastries, cakes, and tortes—and Demel is a lovely place to take it all in. It's a two-story cafe and confectionary, decorated with pastel colors on the walls, crystal chandeliers, and little marble-topped tables....
Herzog-Friedrich-Straße, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
With majestic views of the Alps and a medieval old town, Innsbruck is not short on charm. Get lost among the colorful Baroque buildings of Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse, see the famous Golden Roof, view Lucas Cranach the Elder's "Madonna and Child" at...
