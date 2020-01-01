Austria
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
A quick visit inspired dreams of returning.
Salinenpl. 1, 4820 Bad Ischl, Austria
View along hike between these two villages.
Wilhelm-Spazier-Straße 7a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Hangar-7 in Salzburg is a place you have to see if you love airplanes, cars, art, food, and/or architecture. It is located right at the Salzburg airport. The Red Bull co-founder and CEO is the founder of this amazing place. It's not only the...
Stubenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
Gebackener Emmentaler (baked cheese served with berry sauce), drinking wine at a Heuriger just outside the city; sitting outside at a cafe sipping an Aperol spritz or an ice coffee (July 2010)
Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
Vienna, Austria
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
6762 Stuben, Austria
Where art meets the slopes: I almost skied into this life size, solid cast iron sculpture. Antony Gormley's Horizon Field consists of 100 figures of the human body spread over an area of 150km² in the High Alps of Vorarlberg. Horizon Field is the...
Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
5760 Saalfelden, Austria
It was surprising enough that Saalfelden, a city of 16,000 in the Austrian alps outside of Salzburg, should hold one of the world's most ambitious music festivals dedicated to high-octane avant-garde jazz. http://www.jazzsaalfelden.com/ For more...
