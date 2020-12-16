Australian Side Trips
Collected by raegen siegfried
Some of the trips i need to try to do while living in Sydney for 2 years...
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
3 Sitzmark St, Falls Creek VIC 3699, Australia
From your base camp in one of Huski’s airy apartments, ski the slopes at Falls Creek resort at night or take a snow kite lesson (think kiteboarding on snow) with Kite Republic. From $1,310 for two nights, July through August. 61/(0) 1-300-652-260....
Bicheno TAS 7215, Australia
More than 700 people live in the town, and water’s its lifeblood. Crayfish, abalone and Australian salmon are often brought ashore with the daily fishing catch.
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
20 Whitsunday Blvd, Whitsundays QLD 4803, Australia
Islands trace the Great Barrier Reef up the northeastern coast of Australia, clustering in the clear blue waters known as the Whitsundays. There, nestled on Hamilton Island, Qualia has set a new standard for Australian...
Caves Rd &, Conto Rd, Forest Grove WA 6286, Australia
There are many caves, of varying sizes and features, within Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park in Western Australia. It's an area known for its cave network, drawing tourists year after year. All are supported by a terrific museum network and...
Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
Moregatta QLD 4886, Australia
Millaa millaa falls feels like a paradise that is almost to beautiful to be true. But true it is! I would recommend a visit and swim at these falls. They are outside of Cairns and if you feel up to renting a car I'm sure you would not be...
333 Main Western Rd, Tamborine Mountain QLD 4272, Australia
It's not just the romantic and quaint timber cabins at The Polish Place that you'll fall in love with - the views from your back deck are to die for. The two-storey, self-contained cabins are designed for couples and this back deck comes with a...
Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia
I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I...
