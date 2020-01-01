Australia Restaurant
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
The El Questro Wilderness Park in Western Australia’s East Kimberley region brings to life an ancient land with an extraordinary diversity of landscapes. It covers one million acres, roughly the size of a small European country. On an Australian...
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
Lizard Island, Cairns QLD 4871, Australia
Lizard Island, which sits at the northern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, is a ruggedly beautiful island in the clear blue ocean where you will feel truly secluded from the rest of the world. Pack a delicious gourmet picnic and escape to your own...
Unique indigenous ingredients like quandongs, saltbush leaves, and wallaby are making their way into Australian cuisine and having a growing influence on Australia’s distinctive culinary style. Join Neville Poelina from Uptuyu Aboriginal...
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
69 Bynya Rd, Palm Beach NSW 2108, Australia
Australia’s freethinking food scene is a hidden secret, especially when you’re enjoying a good meal with new mates surrounded by world-class beauty. For a great mix of breathtaking coastal views and innovative Australian cuisine, fly over Sydney...
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Marysville VIC 3779, Australia
The Australian food festival calendar is peppered with events across the country, showcasing homegrown and foreign dining trends. Grab a seat at the world’s longest lunch at the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. For three weeks in March, more than...
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Melbourne’s laneways bustle with little bars, offering every type of ambience. The fun is in finding them tucked away in secret alcoves and behind unassuming doors. Peer over the city’s lively, winding laneways as you barhop from rooftop to...
Barossa Valley, Tanunda SA 5352, Australia
Australia possesses some of the most ancient soils and world’s oldest vines, but its winemakers are embracing both old and new ways. Join a winemaker at a cellar door and taste the difference for yourself. Just one hour’s drive from Adelaide, the...
