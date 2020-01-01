Australia
Collected by Anthony Hoang
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
176 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Towering over the tin roofs of the historic Rocks district, the Shangri-La Hotel has helped set the standard for Sydney hospitality, not to mention harbor views. Alongside the Asian influences, personal attention, and secret scent (it’s not just...
229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia
One of Sydney's most celebrated cocktail bars has that speakeasy style down—dapper mixologists, glass cabinets, jazzy sound track, moody lighting—but it also delivers on the libations front. Expect inventive riffs on classic negronis, smoky mescal...
6 Cowper Wharf Roadway, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
A leisurely walk from Sydney's bustling CBD and inside a historical wharf (constructed in 1910 as an industrial wool and cargo handling facility), you find one of my favorite Sydney hotels, the Taj Blue. Located near the botanical gardens–right on...
20 Campbell St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Be prepared to wait for your supper, which can be torturous once you see the chefs cooking in the window. I waited 30 minutes on my trip to Chat Thai and was told I was lucky. The best way to experience this well-known Chinatown Thai restaurant is...
