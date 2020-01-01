Australia
Collected by Sonia Gonzale
List View
Map View
Save Place
Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
Save Place
Cape Otway VIC 3233, Australia
Maits Rest Rainforest Walk – well, that was my first acquaintance with a rainforest ever! The experience was not something that you undergo every day. I don’t think I ever felt so close to nature – fresh, green and pure. There’s nothing more...
Save Place
Capital City Trail, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
Melbourne has a convenient Bike Share program with rental spots throughout the city. Unfortunately, most of its beautiful parks are off-limits to bikes. This trail, however, is not. It's located on the south side of the Yarra River and makes for a...
Save Place
333 Geissmann Dr, Mt Tamborine QLD 4272, Australia
Walk through rainforest canopy with the Rainforest Skywalk, a 300 metre bridge suspended ten stories high that weaves its way through the ancient rainforest on Mt Tamborine. I'm scared of heights, but it's not scary at all, and I felt really safe...
Save Place
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, 1267 Cape Naturaliste Rd, Naturaliste WA 6281, Australia
A lighthouses has a huge responsibility to ships passing through its territory, a tall order if you will pardon the pun! So when I arrived at Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse in Dunsborough, to find the shortest lighthouse I've ever seen -- I didn't...
Save Place
Manly NSW 2095, Australia
From Shelly Beach in Manly, the path climbs a flight of stairs surrounded by jungle foliage before alternating between idyllic neighborhoods, clifftop bushland, secluded beaches, and more rainforest. Along the way, you’ll see tropical...
Save Place
Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Save Place
Save Place
Canberra ACT 2601, Australia
No trip to Canberra would be complete without a trip up the Telstra Tower! Unfortunately, they charge to get in and have the windows frosted so you can't get a free peek at the view. But if you eat at the restaurant, you can see the view from the...
Save Place
Nandowrie QLD 4722, Australia
I was fascinated by the bark on this tree along one of the hiking trails around Carnarvon Gorge National Park. A bit like yin and yang!
Save Place
This stunning trail has been ranked one of the planet's Top 20, though many Australians would nudge that a little higher. The 223-kilometer path follows the rocky spine of the West MacDonnell Ranges from Alice Springs Telegraph Station to Mount...
Save Place
Mount Wellington, Wellington Park TAS 7054, Australia
The view of Hobart atop Mt. Wellington is stunning, but the gale force wind will shock you. Be prepared to walk at a 30 degree angle!
Save Place
Cape Hillsborough Rd, Cape Hillsborough QLD 4740, Australia
All along the Eastern Seashore of Australia you will encounter spheres of sand in patterns, lines, and random assortments on the beach. At first, it looks a bit like sand circles after an alien beach landing, but if you wait around long enough,...
Save Place
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
Save Place
S Coast Rd, Flinders Chase SA 5223, Australia
At the west end of Kangaroo Island, this park is a sanctuary for endangered wildlife with some introduced to the island from the mainland. It’s also home to two geological monuments: Remarkable Rocks, naturally sculpted rock formations balanced on...
Save Place
Adelaide SA, Australia
This elegant city is known for its colonial stone architecture, expansive parklands, lively festivals, and incredible sense of space. Just a short hop from Adelaide, Kangaroo Island feels like a world away. It is a sanctuary for wildlife and a...
Save Place
375 Seppeltsfield Rd, Marananga SA 5355, Australia
Crowning a gentle hill in the heart of Australia’s Barossa Valley, the Louise is an intimate vineyard retreat an hour’s drive from Adelaide. The property offers guests a quiet country getaway with creature comforts, including spa...
Save Place
40 Eden Valley Rd, Angaston SA 5353, Australia
Australia's oldest family owned winery, I definitely recommend stopping by this beautiful property. We rode our bikes about 15 k from the Louise, half of which was on the Barossa Trail, a special bike path. The staff at Yalumba was really...
Save Place
96 Old Mount Barker Rd, Stirling SA 5152, Australia
Join a guest chef and learn to cook Thai food at this gorgeous school in the Adelaide Hills. Students can learn as little or as much as they like. There is no exam, no diploma or certificate and no pressure. Home cooks who can already pull...
Save Place
Barossa Valley, Tanunda SA 5352, Australia
Australia possesses some of the most ancient soils and world’s oldest vines, but its winemakers are embracing both old and new ways. Join a winemaker at a cellar door and taste the difference for yourself. Just one hour’s drive from Adelaide, the...
Save Place
7/44-60 Gouger St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
Some come here just for the cheese, great pillars of blue and Kangaroo Island creamy sheep’s, sampling washed rinds and goat’s curd and packing cooler bags to go. Others come from breakfast, Spanish tortilla with avocado, morcilla, smashed eggs,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever