Australia
Collected by Kristin Loo
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
This is your view from the top of the Diamond Lake Hike, which starts about 12 kilometers outside of the town of Wanaka. The views are so beautiful from the summit that it's nearly impossible to ever head back down the mountain. The track starts...
Urupukapuka Island, Northland, New Zealand
There are 144 islands in the Bay of Islands on the North Island of New Zealand, and Urupukapuka (the largest of them all) aims to please. Check out the island's website to help plan your day, which will be a fabulous and full day that includes a...
Wellington, New Zealand
I still owe my best friend millions for introducing me to Wellington's Cafe L'Affare while I was working in New Zealand. Founded in 1990, this quintessential cafe is cozy, delicious and gourmet ground breaking. What are your food choices, you ask?...
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Kaikoura, New Zealand
Kaikoura is located on the east coast of the South Island just north of Christchurch. Here the high mountains rapidly drop away to deep seas, bringing all manner of marine life to the area. From seals to dusky dolphins to orcas and humpback...
Queenstown, New Zealand
If you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains...
Milford Track, Fiordland National Park 9679, New Zealand
Steve from Trips and Tramps makes a great tour guide through the Milford Track. The guided half-day hike, an easy seven miles on a well-groomed trail, was just a tease—given the time, the full four-day, 33-mile track would be well worth it. We...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
6 Henry St, Queenstown 9300, New Zealand
While New Zealand is a destination for any type of traveler, there's no ignoring its popularity with backpackers. Owing to its wild beauty combined with more adrenaline-inducing adventure sports than you could ever imagine—plus being one of the...
Mount John, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Thanks to very little light pollution, especially in the remote corners of the South Island, gazing up at a clear night sky in New Zealand will leave you breathless and stunned. In the Southern Alps in the Mackenzie Basin near Lake Tekapo, the...
Wellington Ferry Terminal 1 Aotea Quay, Pipitea, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Perhaps one of the most iconic kiwi experiences to be had in New Zealand is to catch the ferry between Wellington and Picton. While the Cook Strait doesn't seem too big, it actually takes around three hours to negotiate the occasionally rough seas...
State Highway 6, Gibbston Valley, Queenstown 9384, New Zealand
Bungee jumping was invented in New Zealand, so if you're going to try it anywhere in the world, shouldn't it be at the world's first commercial bungee site? With a 140-foot drop from an old bridge straddling a beautiful turquoise river, the...
35 High St, Auckland CBD, CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Hmmm, what to buy when you want a New Zealand souvenir that's not a tacky plastic tiki or kiwi-shaped ashtray? That’s when you head to Pauanesia (pron. Pah-wah-nesia). Named after the Maori word for abalone, this High St. Auckland store has unique...
1 Nelly Bay Rd, Magnetic Island QLD 4819, Australia
The sound of the ocean's waves lapping the shore greets you when you wake up at Base Backpackers Magnetic Island. As if that's not enough, this Australian hostel is located on Magnetic Island National Park, just a short ferry ride from Townsville,...
Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Brisbane is a city for the senses. Walking under impossibly blue skies around this foot-friendly city opens up a world of experiences. A well-planned series of paths and bridges connect the city center to South Bank, as well as many of our urban...
646 Ann St, Brisbane City QLD 4006, Australia
Escape the commotion of Fortitude Valley's nightlife at Brisbane's prettiest rooftop bar, Elixir. It is one of very few rooftop bars in the Valley, Brisbane's busiest nightlife precinct and a welcome breath of fresh air.
Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Every Wednesday, Redacliffe Place bursts into life as the Jan Power Farmers Markets take over the square between the casino and the library. Feast your senses on fresh produce, Kingaroy peanuts, Byron Bay honey, Turkish breads, Singaporean...
147 Alice St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Located right on the Brisbane River, the City Botanic Gardens are a lush greenspace filled with unusual specimens and well-tended paths that welcome joggers, strollers, office workers on lunch, and anyone needing a break. Ornamental ponds, a...
145 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
On prime position amongst Eagle Street's freshest bars, Esquire was the most highly awarded restaurant in Brisbane in 2012 and 2013 for it's ever changing degustation menu. The meals are tiny but pack a punch ( as will the bill). Sleek, open...
Brisbane QLD, Australia
Whenever we travel - and we do that a *lot* - we try to find a house or cabin or apartment via the website HomeAway. It allows us to unpack our bags, explore grocery stores for local goodies on occasion, and get to know a place like a resident....
Blue Lagoon is a gorgeous, freshwater lagoon on Moreton Island. We brought some snacks, and we all squished up on the picnic rug on the very small and shallow beach. The lagoon is "tea tree" which means although the water is perfectly clear, in...
14/1 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
After work drinks start at Jade Buddha, partly for the gorgeous views over the river from Eagle Street Pier as the sun sets, partly for the $5 cocktails and $3 beers. Happy Friday to you! Get in as quick as you can to nab a piece of prime real...
200 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Go for the green smoothies, stay for the fresh + healthy food. A new addition to Wintergarden shopping centre in the Queen Street Mall, Gramercy offers a healthy change to Brisbane city workers. The food is delicious and they pride themselves on...
