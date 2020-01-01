Australia
Collected by Molly Dorfman
30 Argyle St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
One of Australia’s most acclaimed restaurants happens to be in Hobart, where chef Analiese Gregory plays with local, foraged, and homegrown ingredients in her daily-changing menu. One night, you might find burrata curd tossed with saltbush...
1/130 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
by Jennie Nunn On a tree-lined street just outside downtown, Store & Co sells vintage, recycled, and handcrafted products out of a 19th-century Georgian building. Owner Sandy Robinson stocks the space with Savon de Marseille soaps and Zetta ...
141 Bathurst St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
by Jennie Nunn Specialty cheese shop Bottega Rotolo offers classes in how to make braised eggplant, pasta sauces, and profiteroles. Bottega Rotolo, 61/(0) 3-6234-9978,“To the Plate” courses are $96 per person, including wine. This appeared in the...
126 Murray St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
Like Port Arthur, Hobart’s history begins with its creation as a penal colony but in contrast to the historic site, Tasmania’s capital is a vibrant and sophisticated city today. Though its population is just over 200,000, it has a lively food...
On a rainy day in Brisbane the day after arriving home from an amazing European trip, the familiar seemed a little dull. It was a nice surprise to look up from my seat on the bus as it drove across the river to see this pretty sunset, blurred by...
Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Every Wednesday, Redacliffe Place bursts into life as the Jan Power Farmers Markets take over the square between the casino and the library. Feast your senses on fresh produce, Kingaroy peanuts, Byron Bay honey, Turkish breads, Singaporean...
637-641 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia
Considered one of Australia’s best living painters, John Olsen is famous for his squiggly-lined watercolor and oil takes on the antipodean landscape. Fitting, then, that the second property in the Art Series Hotel Group immerses guests in...
11a The Avenue, New Norfolk TAS 7140, Australia
Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the eponymous schoolhouse turned farm and the cooking school less than 10 minutes away, opened the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in 2015 to share their produce and cooking with a wider audience. The...
Cradle Mountain Road, Cradle Mountain TAS 7310, Australia
Cradle mountain and much of Tasmania is brimming with natural beauty and rugged wild landscapes. I spent a day hiking some of Cradle mountain's day hikes through forest, grass lands, and hills, running across exotic looking wild flowers, birds, an...
Tasmania, Australia
A hike down to Wine Glass Bay in Tasmania's Freycinet National Park is hardly the afternoon stroll that rangers make it out to be. But the effort is more than compensated by the gorgeous views and the wallabies waiting on the sand. Signs tell you...
1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Since Giles and Julia Fisher bought the Freycinet Marine Farm in Coles Bay, they’ve managed to increase their production from 50,000 oysters annually to 4 million, and have opened an outdoor café that serves fresh seafood to happy...
Mount Wellington, Wellington Park TAS 7054, Australia
The view of Hobart atop Mt. Wellington is stunning, but the gale force wind will shock you. Be prepared to walk at a 30 degree angle!
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
178 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
The stunning Baker D. Chirico does some of the best bread in Melbourne. This place is all about quality, premium bread, and that means high prices. But with those prices and at that standard, it comes with a pretty stunning design and store fit...
55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce. They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork...
112 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Dumplings are my favourite food group. Yes, in my diet, they make up a whole food group of bite-sized, juicy deliciousness within a soft, preferably thin dumpling skin, which is then dipped into a bowl of soy sauce and freshly chopped ginger—oh...
180 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Every discerning visitor to Melbourne goes straight to Cumulus Inc, another Andrew McConnell restaurant. The chef has become one of the leaders in the Melbourne food scene, and a booking at one of his restaurants is an insurance that great food is...
St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia
Come the first hints of warm weather and locals descend on St Kilda to enjoy the beach, hip restaurants or the outdoors at one of the local gardens. The laughing face welcoming people to Luna Park is an icon of the area since opening in 1912 and...
