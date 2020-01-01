Australia
Collected by Rick Williams
Cairns QLD, Australia
The gateway to Queensland’s tropical north, Cairns is a stylish city, which is also renowned for its relaxed, tropical climate and laid-back ambience. With islands, rain forests and, reefs on its doorstep, you can swim, snorkel, dive, and sail the...
1 Nelly Bay Rd, Magnetic Island QLD 4819, Australia
The sound of the ocean's waves lapping the shore greets you when you wake up at Base Backpackers Magnetic Island. As if that's not enough, this Australian hostel is located on Magnetic Island National Park, just a short ferry ride from Townsville,...
Sydney NSW, Australia
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Bradleys Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088, Australia
Travelers should visit Taronga Zoo as much forits harbor views asfor the 4,000 resident animals (who get to see them all day long). Ferry 15 minutes from Circular Quay and take an optional Sky Safari cable car, included in the ticket price, and...
Shelly Beach, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
If you're a beach lover like me, you'll be overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of Sydney's shores. Shelly Beach in the suburb of Manly is protected from wind and waves, making it great for swimming and snorkeling. (Snorkel challenge: find the...
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
11 Nicholson St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
Besides being home to the largest IMAX theater in the world, which plays documentaries in both 2D and 3D, the Natural History Museum's fauna displays are unique because of Australia's location on the globe; extremely large snakes, reptiles, and...
98 Parker St, Dunkeld VIC 3294, Australia
Nestled into the base of Mount Sturgeon, at the southern entrance of Grampians National Park roughly three and a half hours from Melbourne, the Royal Mail Hotel combines a bush experience with world-class food and wine. The property is a...
180 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Every discerning visitor to Melbourne goes straight to Cumulus Inc, another Andrew McConnell restaurant. The chef has become one of the leaders in the Melbourne food scene, and a booking at one of his restaurants is an insurance that great food is...
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
S Coast Rd, Flinders Chase SA 5223, Australia
At the west end of Kangaroo Island, this park is a sanctuary for endangered wildlife with some introduced to the island from the mainland. It’s also home to two geological monuments: Remarkable Rocks, naturally sculpted rock formations balanced on...
Adelaide SA, Australia
This elegant city is known for its colonial stone architecture, expansive parklands, lively festivals, and incredible sense of space. Just a short hop from Adelaide, Kangaroo Island feels like a world away. It is a sanctuary for wildlife and a...
40 Eden Valley Rd, Angaston SA 5353, Australia
Australia's oldest family owned winery, I definitely recommend stopping by this beautiful property. We rode our bikes about 15 k from the Louise, half of which was on the Barossa Trail, a special bike path. The staff at Yalumba was really...
96 Old Mount Barker Rd, Stirling SA 5152, Australia
Join a guest chef and learn to cook Thai food at this gorgeous school in the Adelaide Hills. Students can learn as little or as much as they like. There is no exam, no diploma or certificate and no pressure. Home cooks who can already pull...
Barossa Valley, Tanunda SA 5352, Australia
Australia possesses some of the most ancient soils and world’s oldest vines, but its winemakers are embracing both old and new ways. Join a winemaker at a cellar door and taste the difference for yourself. Just one hour’s drive from Adelaide, the...
7/44-60 Gouger St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
Some come here just for the cheese, great pillars of blue and Kangaroo Island creamy sheep’s, sampling washed rinds and goat’s curd and packing cooler bags to go. Others come from breakfast, Spanish tortilla with avocado, morcilla, smashed eggs,...
