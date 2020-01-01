Where are you going?
Collected by Megan Thompson
Eveleigh Farmers’ Market

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
The Rocks Markets

George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Cumulus Inc

45 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Cumulus, Inc. in Melbourne was, without hesitation, the best dining experience I had while on the continent of Australia. Is it fair to build up a meal so boldly for a restaurant that changes its menu frequently, if not daily? Perhaps not....
Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Burrows Park

The hike from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, is one of the best urban paths I have experienced. Although you're never far from the city, the walk feels quite scenic at times, and the many beaches you come across along the way...
Shelly Beach

Shelly Beach, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
If you're a beach lover like me, you'll be overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of Sydney's shores. Shelly Beach in the suburb of Manly is protected from wind and waves, making it great for swimming and snorkeling. (Snorkel challenge: find the...
Cockatoo Island

Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
Royal Botanic Garden

Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Clark Park

Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
Great Otway National Park

Cape Otway VIC 3233, Australia
Maits Rest Rainforest Walk – well, that was my first acquaintance with a rainforest ever! The experience was not something that you undergo every day. I don’t think I ever felt so close to nature – fresh, green and pure. There’s nothing more...
Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk

Manly NSW 2095, Australia
From Shelly Beach in Manly, the path climbs a flight of stairs surrounded by jungle foliage before alternating between idyllic neighborhoods, clifftop bushland, secluded beaches, and more rainforest. Along the way, you’ll see tropical...
Blue Mountains

Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
The Royal Botanic Gardens

100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
Spring Street Social

110 Spring St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022, Australia
Known mostly for its Westfield shopping center and hordes of commuters waiting for buses and trains, Bondi Junction is the unlikely locale for an underground bar and music venue. But Spring Street Social is the newest venture to help Sydneysiders...
National Gallery of Victoria

180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
Immigration Museum

400 Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Multicultural Melbourne is home to people from 180 countries who speak over 230 languages, and the thought-provoking Immigration Museum charts this history through the stories of these people from across the world. Not only does it highlight the...
Flinders Street Station

Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
"I'll meet you under the clocks." It's a phrase you'll hear thrown around Melbourne by locals all the time, but what does it mean? Flinders Street Station is not only a Australian icon but it's Melbourne's heart. Being the Metropolitan train hub,...
Hosier Lane

9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
Caffe e Torta

215 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Caffe e Torta is a nice little place for breakfast or lunch, operated by a charming family. All four of us in our party enjoyed breakfast. I loved my poached eggs and smoked salmon. The cafe is located at the end of the Royal Arcade, at Little...
Ferdydurke

31 Tattersalls Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
This three-floor, indoor-outdoor place is a fun spot to while away a day or an evening in the company of friends. They offer a full list of hotdogs of various kinds, a wide selection of booze, and music on vinyl.
