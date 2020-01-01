australia
Collected by patty postil
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Similar to a goat-laden American petting zoo, visitors at Featherdale Park can purchase a cone of feed and coax kangaroos, wallabies, and emus over to eat out of their hands. Featherdale is home to one of the area's largest private collections of...
60 Riley St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
“Our restaurant’s dining room is rustic, and we hope it feels warm and inviting, like you’re visiting our home.”—Luke Nguyen
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Lavender St, Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Over the past 15 years, Wendy Whiteley (known as the "goddess muse" and wife of one of Australia's most famous artists, Brett Whiteley) has lovingly restored a once derelict piece of land, owned by the NSW Rail Corporation. It's a magical place to...
Bridge St &, Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This sculpture was commissioned for the Museum of Sydney and developed by an indigenous and non-indigenous artist working together: Fiona Foley and Janet Laurence. The name of the sculpture comes from an essay by historian Rhys Jones, 1985: "…the...
1 Olympic Dr, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
Luna Park is one of the most iconic features of Sydney. The amusement park was first constructed in 1935 and been through much tragedy over the years, including the 'ghost train fire' in 1979, that killed six children and one adult. It's worth a...
339 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Known for free-form dishes, utensils, and jewelry cast in brightly colored resin, Dinosaur Designs has collaborated with the likes of Louis Vuitton. 339 Oxford St., Paddington, 61/(0) 2-9361-3776. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
382 Cleveland St, Redfern NSW 2016, Australia
Luke Nguyen says: “My wife absolutely adores Dolly Up and its owner, the lovely Erin Paige Hutchings. She offers vintage fashion at its best—a carefully curated collection.”
Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Since Surry Hills was an industrial and commercial center early on, it seems like there’s a pub on nearly every corner. The Norfolk recently got a makeover. It’s a funky little place with great photos on the wall, an internal courtyard, tacos on...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Cape Hillsborough Rd, Cape Hillsborough QLD 4740, Australia
All along the Eastern Seashore of Australia you will encounter spheres of sand in patterns, lines, and random assortments on the beach. At first, it looks a bit like sand circles after an alien beach landing, but if you wait around long enough,...
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106....
