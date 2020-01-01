AUSTIN, TX
1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Texans love their meat, but diners won’t miss it at Bouldin Creek Cafe. This funky Austin restaurant serves up wholesome, vegetarian fare that’s both tasty and satisfying. The breakfast taco selection is one of the most popular...
9025 Research Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Specializing in Southern Indian vegetarian food, this North Austin restaurant cooks incredibly vibrant and tasty options. The lunch buffet is a good bet if you want to try different dishes. Must try: SAG PANEER: Home-made cottage cheese cubes...
2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
Eastside Cafe is a staple in Austin. It is known for it's fantastic garden, it's eclectic mix of food from the healthy to the decadent, and for its delicious brunch. Whether you're looking for a decadent dish or a healthy vegetarian entrée, we've...
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Part Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers...
507 Calles St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First and foremost, it's a beautiful space. Sit outside on a cool day and enjoy the warm sunlight on the deck, or enjoy the modern decor surrounded by windows that bring natural light into the dining area. The food is creative and delicious, and...
2304 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Where to find amazing, Indian-homecooked style meals in Austin? New India! When I left India after spending many months there, my first worry was; where will I find these amazing dishes in Austin?! Well, I learned to cook most of them, but when I...
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Slow-smoked Barbecue and award-wining beer, what else could you ask for?! Opened in 2007, Uncle Billy’s Brew and Que is located on Barton Springs Road...just a walk away from Zilker Park and a few minutes from downtown. Whether you’re catching a...
507 Calles St #101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
The tap room is open Thursdays & Fridays 2 to 8 and Saturdays & Sundays 12 to 6...come in, taste the beers, perhaps take a brewery tour at 1 & 3 on Saturdays. These guys are local and make the earth, sustainability and community a big part of...
600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There's Mariachis on Fridays and an amazing selection of tropical drinks to enhance the experience of being in a truly authentic Mexican restaurant. Now in its 18th year of business in Austin, El Sol y La Luna Restaurant is a local, Latina and...
1123 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Opened since 2005, Doc's is a favorite amongst locals and visitors alike. It is a neighborhood bar and grill that feels like home (if you were throwing a party). The menu is full of good food, and the full bar serves up one of the largest...
319 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Start your day in a modern Brasserie in the heart of downtown Austin. Inspired by the bustling bistros and great sidewalk cafés of Europe, owner Love Nance reinvigorated the legendary Day Building at 319 Congress and created a space not only for...
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
1600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hands down... my favorite place for Sunday brunch in Austin is the South Congress Cafe (note that they serve brunch every day of the week). The restaurant is also a great place for lunch or dinner, but I love hitting the SoCo Cafe late Sunday...
1522 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
When you're hitting the food truck or restaurant scene on South Congress, be sure to head in to Allens (look for the big red boot) to be wowed by the craftsmanship and the selection. The minute you open the entrance door, the smell of leather hits...
