Austin Trip
Collected by Josh Harris
List View
Map View
Save Place
S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you haven't before seen 1.5 million bats flying out for their nightly feeding at once, now's your chance. The largest urban bat colony in North America, Austin's Congress Avenue Bridge is the home to hundreds of thousands of Mexican free-tail...
Save Place
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
Save Place
319 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Start your day in a modern Brasserie in the heart of downtown Austin. Inspired by the bustling bistros and great sidewalk cafés of Europe, owner Love Nance reinvigorated the legendary Day Building at 319 Congress and created a space not only for...
Save Place
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
Save Place
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
Save Place
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
"Franklin Barbecue in Austin may be the most popular barbecue joint in the world," says Daniel Vaughn, the barbecue editor for Texas Monthly. "It actually made the local news when the line was short due to crazy cold temperatures. They make my...
Save Place
4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723, USA
I almost missed my flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina back to Austin for stopping at an Empanada Bakery for my last fix of these amazing treats. Thinking that I would never find them back in Austin, I filled a paper bag with as many as I could...
Save Place
Lake Travis, Texas, USA
Let's face it... it get's really hot in the summer in Austin, Texas. And when the temperature rises that means its time to hit the lake! Luckily you are never far from water and swimming options in Austin and one of the largest watering holes the...
Save Place
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Slow-smoked Barbecue and award-wining beer, what else could you ask for?! Opened in 2007, Uncle Billy’s Brew and Que is located on Barton Springs Road...just a walk away from Zilker Park and a few minutes from downtown. Whether you’re catching a...
Save Place
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Save Place
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever