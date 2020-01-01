Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Austin Trip

Collected by Josh Harris
List View
Map View
Save Place

Congress Avenue Bridge

S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you haven't before seen 1.5 million bats flying out for their nightly feeding at once, now's your chance. The largest urban bat colony in North America, Austin's Congress Avenue Bridge is the home to hundreds of thousands of Mexican free-tail...
More Details >
Save Place

South Congress Avenue

1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
More Details >
Save Place

Annies Cafe & Bar

319 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Start your day in a modern Brasserie in the heart of downtown Austin. Inspired by the bustling bistros and great sidewalk cafés of Europe, owner Love Nance reinvigorated the legendary Day Building at 319 Congress and created a space not only for...
More Details >
Save Place

Lady Bird Lake

200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
It might be a part of the Colorado River—a man-made reservoir carved out of the river in 1960—but everyone calls the body of water bisecting Austin Lady Bird Lake. On hot summer days, scores of walkers and joggersmove alongthe lakeside paths...
More Details >
Save Place

Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Hula Hut

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
More Details >
Save Place

Franklin Barbecue

900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
"Franklin Barbecue in Austin may be the most popular barbecue joint in the world," says Daniel Vaughn, the barbecue editor for Texas Monthly. "It actually made the local news when the line was short due to crazy cold temperatures. They make my...
More Details >
Save Place

mmmpanadas

4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723, USA
I almost missed my flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina back to Austin for stopping at an Empanada Bakery for my last fix of these amazing treats. Thinking that I would never find them back in Austin, I filled a paper bag with as many as I could...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Travis

Lake Travis, Texas, USA
Let's face it... it get's really hot in the summer in Austin, Texas. And when the temperature rises that means its time to hit the lake! Luckily you are never far from water and swimming options in Austin and one of the largest watering holes the...
More Details >
Save Place

Uncle Billy's Brew & Que

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Slow-smoked Barbecue and award-wining beer, what else could you ask for?! Opened in 2007, Uncle Billy’s Brew and Que is located on Barton Springs Road...just a walk away from Zilker Park and a few minutes from downtown. Whether you’re catching a...
More Details >
Save Place

Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Texas alcohol laws caused a lag in Texas and Austin breaking into the microbrew scene that is sweeping the nation, but Austin is rapidly catching up to other markets like Portland and Denver in their offerings of artisan beer. The breweries in...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Saint Cecilia

112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World