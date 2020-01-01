Austin
Collected by Shop Sanky
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
5300 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78730, USA
Okay, so I've never seen someone actually pull off the "hang ten" maneuver (when the surfer walks to the front of the board and hangs all ten toes over the nose of the board) while wake surfing, but surfing is still a popular pastime on Lake ...
2304 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Where to find amazing, Indian-homecooked style meals in Austin? New India! When I left India after spending many months there, my first worry was; where will I find these amazing dishes in Austin?! Well, I learned to cook most of them, but when I...
434 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the heart of the Second Street District, Violet Crown Cinema makes dinner and a movie an experience worth checking out, with four screens devoted to independent, documentary, and foreign films, great food and cocktails, and...
1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First, the Migas and the freshly baked biscuits, then the re-fried beans and refillable cup of hot coffee...Cisco's will take care of you! In the breakfast business for more than 55 years, Cisco's still serves delicious Migas, Huevos Rancheros,...
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Whether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria...
400 W 2nd St A, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Tacos in Austin are like pizza slices in New York. They’re everywhere. I dined at La Condesa restaurant in buzzing downtown Austin to learn more about quintessential TexMex cuisine. Condesa is known for its hip Latin style and two-story bar...
3300 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757, USA
Start with an appetizer of smooth hummus, rich Baba Ghanooj, tasty Dolmeh, and tangy tabouli with a side of wine or beer, or dive into the buffet and taste an array of Persian specialties, including Lamb dishes. If you come for dinner either...
There is no need to go South of the Border to have an authentic "panaderia" experience, just head to Mi Victoria and let your cravings be satisfied. The staff is super friendly, the portions are generous, and the food is tasty and cheap. Mi...
534 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A unique marriage of Mediterranean and traditional Lebanese cuisine...with a side of Hookah. The atmosphere is laid back and the entire menu is made on site and from scratch. Must Try: Dolma: Grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice. Served...
5207 Brodie Ln #120, Austin, TX 78745, USA
From the makers of the famous Clay Pit; Tarka Indian Kitchen is about fresh, fast and flavorful Indian food. Affordable and healthy Indian cuisine, including a variety of Vegan & Gluten Free Menu Items. The entire menu is priced under $10. The...
