Austin

Collected by Pam
Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Texans love their meat, but diners won’t miss it at Bouldin Creek Cafe. This funky Austin restaurant serves up wholesome, vegetarian fare that’s both tasty and satisfying. The breakfast taco selection is one of the most popular...
Roadhouse Relics

1720 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This south Austin mural located on the corner of Annie and South 1st Street is a popular location for travel photos as well as engagement photos (or just cheesin' out in general). Why not take your photo in front of the mural the next time you...
South Congress Avenue

1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
Lady Bird Lake

200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
It might be a part of the Colorado River—a man-made reservoir carved out of the river in 1960—but everyone calls the body of water bisecting Austin Lady Bird Lake. On hot summer days, scores of walkers and joggersmove alongthe lakeside paths...
Broken Spoke

3201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This Texas Dancehall will have you two stepping the night away, in the the spirit of the musical history that dates back to Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys. There's traditional country music played by true country musicians and autographed photos...
Mettle

507 Calles St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First and foremost, it's a beautiful space. Sit outside on a cool day and enjoy the warm sunlight on the deck, or enjoy the modern decor surrounded by windows that bring natural light into the dining area. The food is creative and delicious, and...
New India Cuisine

2304 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Where to find amazing, Indian-homecooked style meals in Austin? New India! When I left India after spending many months there, my first worry was; where will I find these amazing dishes in Austin?! Well, I learned to cook most of them, but when I...
Hops & Grain Brewing

507 Calles St #101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
The tap room is open Thursdays & Fridays 2 to 8 and Saturdays & Sundays 12 to 6...come in, taste the beers, perhaps take a brewery tour at 1 & 3 on Saturdays. These guys are local and make the earth, sustainability and community a big part of...
El Sol Y La Luna

600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There's Mariachis on Fridays and an amazing selection of tropical drinks to enhance the experience of being in a truly authentic Mexican restaurant. Now in its 18th year of business in Austin, El Sol y La Luna Restaurant is a local, Latina and...
Tacos and Tequila

507 Pressler St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Hands down, one of the best Happy Hour offerings I have seen in a long time! But visit anytime. Simple makes better; premium Tequilas, fresh and seasonal ingredients and creativity. Don't leave without trying the Guacamole; made to order in front...
Cisco's Restaurant

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First, the Migas and the freshly baked biscuits, then the re-fried beans and refillable cup of hot coffee...Cisco's will take care of you! In the breakfast business for more than 55 years, Cisco's still serves delicious Migas, Huevos Rancheros,...
South Congress Cafe

1600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hands down... my favorite place for Sunday brunch in Austin is the South Congress Cafe (note that they serve brunch every day of the week). The restaurant is also a great place for lunch or dinner, but I love hitting the SoCo Cafe late Sunday...
Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Texas alcohol laws caused a lag in Texas and Austin breaking into the microbrew scene that is sweeping the nation, but Austin is rapidly catching up to other markets like Portland and Denver in their offerings of artisan beer. The breweries in...
La Condesa

400 W 2nd St A, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Tacos in Austin are like pizza slices in New York. They’re everywhere. I dined at La Condesa restaurant in buzzing downtown Austin to learn more about quintessential TexMex cuisine. Condesa is known for its hip Latin style and two-story bar...
Frank Restaurant

2918, 407 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
'Purveyors of artisan sausage' is an excellent description of this gourmet dog and beer spot in Austin's Warehouse District (4th and Colorado). The loft ceilings, large vintage murals, friendly neighborhood bar and funky table seating all create a...
Home Slice Pizza

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
La Villita National Historic District

Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
