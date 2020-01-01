Austin
Collected by Jennifer Pierce
List View
Map View
Save Place
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
Save Place
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
Save Place
507 Calles St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First and foremost, it's a beautiful space. Sit outside on a cool day and enjoy the warm sunlight on the deck, or enjoy the modern decor surrounded by windows that bring natural light into the dining area. The food is creative and delicious, and...
Save Place
3201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This Texas Dancehall will have you two stepping the night away, in the the spirit of the musical history that dates back to Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys. There's traditional country music played by true country musicians and autographed photos...
Save Place
2304 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Where to find amazing, Indian-homecooked style meals in Austin? New India! When I left India after spending many months there, my first worry was; where will I find these amazing dishes in Austin?! Well, I learned to cook most of them, but when I...
Save Place
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Slow-smoked Barbecue and award-wining beer, what else could you ask for?! Opened in 2007, Uncle Billy’s Brew and Que is located on Barton Springs Road...just a walk away from Zilker Park and a few minutes from downtown. Whether you’re catching a...
Save Place
434 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the heart of the Second Street District, Violet Crown Cinema makes dinner and a movie an experience worth checking out, with four screens devoted to independent, documentary, and foreign films, great food and cocktails, and...
Save Place
507 Calles St #101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
The tap room is open Thursdays & Fridays 2 to 8 and Saturdays & Sundays 12 to 6...come in, taste the beers, perhaps take a brewery tour at 1 & 3 on Saturdays. These guys are local and make the earth, sustainability and community a big part of...
Save Place
2918, 407 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Save Place
600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There's Mariachis on Fridays and an amazing selection of tropical drinks to enhance the experience of being in a truly authentic Mexican restaurant. Now in its 18th year of business in Austin, El Sol y La Luna Restaurant is a local, Latina and...
Save Place
1123 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Opened since 2005, Doc's is a favorite amongst locals and visitors alike. It is a neighborhood bar and grill that feels like home (if you were throwing a party). The menu is full of good food, and the full bar serves up one of the largest...
Save Place
626 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Legendary food in a tiny locale. Counter cafe has what you are looking for in a Diner, creative-good-comfort food, interesting people, a great counter. Come with your newspaper or strike a conversation with the waiter. Recognized by Texas Monthly...
Save Place
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Hands down, one of the best Happy Hour offerings I have seen in a long time! But visit anytime. Simple makes better; premium Tequilas, fresh and seasonal ingredients and creativity. Don't leave without trying the Guacamole; made to order in front...
Save Place
1313 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Southside Tattoo on South Congress is known most for the shop's incredible talent, and Noska is one of those tattoo artists that makes the experience that much more memorable (not lasering this one...ever!). He has been in Tattoo Conventions all...
Save Place
The Austonian, 200 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
American cuisine or Comfort Food? Chef David Bull's creations have been called "sophisticated and complex." In a highrise in downtown Austin, Second is classy and upscale without being too much. Try the Brunch as well! Mi-Mimosa to start the day!!...
Save Place
303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Moonshine is a comfortable and easygoing restaurant in downtown Austin that serves some of the tastiest American comfort food in Austin. They are known for their "All You Care to Eat" Sunday Brunch starting at 9am, but their Dinner offerings are...
Save Place
1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First, the Migas and the freshly baked biscuits, then the re-fried beans and refillable cup of hot coffee...Cisco's will take care of you! In the breakfast business for more than 55 years, Cisco's still serves delicious Migas, Huevos Rancheros,...
Save Place
1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
Save Place
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
Save Place
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
Save Place
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
Save Place
1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Part Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers...
Save Place
1100 Kingsbury St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Eeyore's Birthday celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013 and this crazy event that is probably best described as a massive drum circle and costume party that is also a kids event and fundraiser for local Austin not-for-profit organizations keeps...
Save Place
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Save Place
5300 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78730, USA
Okay, so I've never seen someone actually pull off the "hang ten" maneuver (when the surfer walks to the front of the board and hangs all ten toes over the nose of the board) while wake surfing, but surfing is still a popular pastime on Lake ...
Save Place
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
The Austin360 Amphitheater is Austin’s new destination to see the brightest stars in a world-class, open-air amphitheater. The venue, which is situated within Circuit of The Americas’ 1,300-acre sports and entertainment complex, has room for up to...
Save Place
2100 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is an annual three-day music festival that takes place in Austin, Texas. Each year, the ACL Festival brings together more than 150 acts from all over the world to play rock, indie, country, folk,...
Save Place
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
Save Place
609 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Sit back and enjoy live music and a great drink at Clive. Like a cabin carved out of the deep Colorado woods, Clive is cozy and non-pretentious, and it delivers a solid drink menu that will keep you happy. Must try: La Otra Palabra: Ilegal Joven...
Save Place
114 Linden St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Lustre Pearl had me immediately upon entry, with the neon sign above the fireplace reading 'ici tout est bon' (here, all is good). The space is hugely appealing, especially the exterior with ping pong tables and rocking chairs galore. With bars...
Save Place
3508 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Come to Reds Porch for a drink at the balcony, overlooking the beautiful Greenbelt, or for Happy Hour in one of their awesome outdoor areas and soak in the fresh air, or to watch your favorite team and enjoy their Texas Draft beers and tasty...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever