AUS/NZ 2015/2016
Collected by Sharon Chang
Sydney NSW, Australia
Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Once called Hulk Bay after the prison ship that was moored here, the Sydney suburb is now known for stately homes and amazing harbor views. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Past independent bookshops, theaters, boutiques, and terraced houses, the once-derelict Paddington Reservoir debuted in 2009 as a beautiful Roman-style hanging garden. Start your stroll on Oxford Street. This appeared in the August/September 2013...
30 Balfour St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
This four-level gallery holds a large collection of contemporary Chinese art. An airy teahouse serves housemade dumplings and loose-leaf oolong. 30 Balfour St., Chippendale, 61/(0) 2-8399-2867. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Warumbul Rd, Royal National Park NSW 2233, Australia
Carved by ocean inlets that meet vertical cliffs, Sydney is a city that's defined by nature. And in less than an hour, travelers can visit Royal National Park to the south, the world’s second oldest national park, established in 1879. "The Royal,"...
19 Kent St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style...
359 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
If you are looking to drink impeccable coffee while enjoying some people-watching, Bills is the ultimate Sydney pit stop. A small empire spanning three Sydney neighborhoods and a growing clutch of international locations, it's the place to head to...
101/113-115 William St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
An incubator for Australian contemporary design, Object Gallery features the works of more than 200 designers per year through exhibitions, events, and workshops. The center also publishes an online magazine for iPad and tablets and offers an...
