August World Wind Tour
Collected by Michelle Lee
List View
Map View
Save Place
Prince Edward, Hong Kong
Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more...
Save Place
Aberdeen, Hong Kong
There's no better way to chase the sweltering Hong Kong summer heat than at the homegrown Ocean Park. At the Waterfront is Aqua City, where you'll find an Old Hong Kong town, perfect for capturing those holiday photos. By night, cool down with the...
Save Place
L5, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Save Place
Central, Hong Kong
Everyone wants to be "on top of the world".... but how do you get there? In Hong Kong, the top of the world is Victoria Peak and the best way to get there is the Peak Tram. A very steep ride up the side of the mountain takes you past residences,...
Save Place
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Save Place
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Save Place
Spend an evening eating your way through the labyrinth of food stalls at Victory Monument. Boat noodles, a popular street-food staple, are found in abundance at vendors along the canal. Portions are small, so order several bowls (typically, four...
Save Place
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
On the weekend, escape the bustle of central Bangkok for the Amphawa Floating Market, a bohemian trading post nestled along the Mae Khlong River canal network. Meander along the waterway and browse local crafts, retro kitsch, and delicious...
Save Place
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market. It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I...
Save Place
152-152/1 Moo 5 Kantiang Bay, อำเภอเกาะลันตา กระบี่ 81150, Thailand
Koh Lanta is far from a secret Thai island - in fact, it's one of the most popular in the Andaman Sea - yet I'm always surprised by just how little most visitors explore when they visit a new place. Most visitors locate themselves at the north of...
Save Place
Ko Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, Thailand
Here's a list of things I love about Koh Lanta: - rocks. - waves. - green curry. - how warm Beer Chang still tastes decent. - sand. - sunshine. - sunsets. Sunsets on Klong Hin Beach are a thing of beauty, indeed. And there's a very good chance,...
Save Place
Ko Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, Thailand
For my money, this is the closest thing to a postcard-perfect paradise as there is in this world. Happy little clouds (-Bob Ross), blue-green ocean, mammoth limestone peaks, longtail boats swaying in the breeze, and an unending tropical sandscape....
Save Place
101/28 Moo1, Bophut Koh Samui, Suratthani Thailand, Koh Samui Island, อำเภอเกาะสมุย สุราษฎร์ธานี 84320, Thailand
Disclaimer: Happy Elephant isn't the best restaurant in Thailand. It's probably not even the best restaurant on Koh Samui, to be honest, but it is rather quaint, it features a subdued decor (funny how that can be tough to find in South East Asia),...
Save Place
199 Moo 1 Bophut, 84320, Thailand Tambon Bo Put, koh samui Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320, Thailand
Save water / drink cocktail - William Shakespeare One of the Bard's lesser-known quotes, but one of my personal favorites. If you visit Samui, make sure that you time it right to spend a Friday night at the Walking Market on Bo Phut Beach. The...
Save Place
Ang Thong, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
It's quite a trek to the viewpoint at Ko Wua Talab, but the views out over Mu Ko Angthong National Marine park are worth the climb. It certainly doesn't feel worth it while you're scrambling over razor-sharp rocks that threaten to snap your ankles...
Save Place
Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
My travel buddy wanted desperately to visit Ao Nang and Railay Beach - but our driver had taken his sweet time in delivering us from our hotel in Koh Lanta to our place in Krabi, so we were left with a difficult decision; jump in a boat and hope...
Save Place
ตำบล ป่าอ้อดอนชัย อำเภอเ มืองเชียงราย เชียงราย 57000, Thailand
While there’s no shortage of spectacular temples in Thailand – or Asia for that matter – one of my absolute favorites is without doubt the distinctive Wat Rong Khun. Perhaps better known by the name ‘The White...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever