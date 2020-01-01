August trip
Collected by Rossy
118 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1C2, Canada
Toronto’s first five-star hotel, the Hazelton, was designed by superstars Yabu Pushelberg and located in the well-heeled Yorkville neighborhood. The discreet, residential-style exterior is a perfect fit for this tree-lined neighborhood...
4 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 2E8, Canada
This property is closed for renovations until late 2019.
Conveniently located near the subway, museums, and upscale boutiques and galleries of Toronto’s swish Yorkville neighborhood, the Park Hyatt Toronto originally opened in 1929. Seventy years...
11211 142 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 4A1, Canada
Thrilling for kids and interesting for parents, the Telus World of Science makes learning fun. Inspiring and interactive, here robot-, space-, and environment-themed exhibits are complemented by traveling special displays and a giant IMAX theater....
9626 96a St NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 4L8, Canada
Looking for a tranquil activity or a suitable place to entertain seniors? The Muttart Conservatory, housed in one of Edmonton’s most iconic structures, is a year-round oasis, abundant with the beauty of exotic plant life. Fresh and vibrant, the...
13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
More than 350 animals call the Edmonton Valley Zoo, tucked on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, home. And visitors can see them all, from seals to red pandas, from snowy owls to Siberian tigers—during their stroll through a habitat that...
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
Nearly a century ago, Jennie Butchart, wife of cement manufacturer Robert Butchart, transformed a depleted limestone quarry into these stunning, world-renowned show gardens. Allow ample time to enjoy the 22 hectares (55 acres) of floral displays,...
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada
Since it was built back in 1976, the CN Tower has toppedthe must-visit list of most Toronto tourists. Until recently, a visit was pretty standard; hop in elevator, shoot up to the observation deck,and ogle the city from a hawk’s vantage point....
578 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K2, Canada
Amid the bustle of Chinatown stands this lovely 15th-century-style garden, named for the father of modern China. Even though it was built in 1986, artisans from Suzhou constructed the entire property without nails, screws, or power tools. The...
4601 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B1, Canada
At 185 acres, the Montréal Botanical Garden is less than a third the size of Mount Royal Park, but it manages to fit a remarkable collection of some 22,000 plant species and cultivars into that space, organized into 20 thematic gardens and...
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
It's probably not news that Lake Louise is beautiful. This is just to show that it's beautiful even when it's frozen. I recommend walking along the path around the edge. It gives views back toward the Fairmont hotel and the peaks beyond, and you...
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada
Calgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, ten days of cowboys, rodeo events, chuckwagon races, a midway (complete with deep fried Mars bars and corn dogs) and great music. No one’s kidding when they call it The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Whitehorse, YT, Canada
The Northern Lights are one of the most magical, but also most elusive, bucket-list sights. Scientists will tell you that the phenomenon is the result of solar winds reaching the earth’s atmosphere, but that doesn’t capture the beauty of the night...
Wasaga Beach, ON, Canada
Since Collingwood is located smack on Georgian Bay, a day at the beach is a must. While Sunset Point in town is beautiful, it's also rocky. A short drive west to Craigleith or Meaford opens up sandier options, but head east along the bay to Wasaga...
Alberta, Canada
Dinosaur Provincial Park has more than a great name; the park also features dino bones (check them out on the self-guided interpretive trails or on a tour), an excellent museum, and some of the most beautiful countryside in Alberta, from...
