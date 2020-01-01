Aug 2016
Collected by Adrienne Jacoby
60 South Shore Road, Paget PG 04, Bermuda
Crashing waves serve as the soundtrack to your stay at Elbow Beach, situated on 50 lush acres along Bermuda’s rose-hued southern coast.Decorated with exposed beams, tiled floors, and neutral color schemes, the spacious cottage-style rooms are the...
60 Tuckers Point Drive, Hamilton Parish HS 02, Bermuda
The centerpiece of a vast resort, golf club, and residential community complex, Rosewood Bermuda sits on 240 acres of waterfront land overlooking Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean. The recently refurbished resort is anchored...
101 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Surrounded by swaying palms, tropical flowers, pink sand, and sapphire waters, the 100-acre Fairmont Southampton is Bermuda’s ultimate luxury destination. The 593 rooms and suites are among the largest on the island, and feature marble baths...
2580 Kekaa Dr #115, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Skyline Eco-Adventures offers zipline on five islands, with two, the Haleakala and Ka'anapali on Maui. As you might expect they provide completely different experiences. Ziplining as sport adventure is becoming ubiquitous around the world....
207 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Maui has a way of creating moments you wish could be frozen in time—isolated, perfect snippets of reality that you pray will never end. Here, in the waters off Kaʽanapali, as a rainbow arcs over rugged valleys, and the sweet melody of Hawaiian...
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
Hana Hwy, Hawaii, USA
The famous Hana Highway. This loop around the eastern side of Maui is truly spectacular. There are many reasons to pull over and just look around. From the waterfalls, the beaches, and jungle, this spot might have been my favorite. It was a one...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
1 Keolani Pl, Kahului, HI 96732, USA
I usually prefer to hike, wander, explore...and would absolutely NOT consider a helicopter tour. However, Maui was my exception, and for one day I chose to be a "tourist" rather than a traveler...it was worth it. I'd heard that much of Maui is...
4100 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753, USA
Of all the accommodations in Maui’s tony Wailea resort community, the 22-acre, waterfront Fairmont Kea Lani may be the most family-friendly of the bunch thanks in large part to its all-suite-and-villa setup. The property’s 450 guest rooms are some...
2640 Little Bay, 2640, Anguilla
Sometimes the best way to cool down in the Caribbean is to heat things up! And nothing spells relief like a dip in the Ani Villas hot tub – perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking secluded Little Bay Beach, Anguilla.
North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Archaeological evidence shows human presence around this warm-spring-fed oasis NE of Tucson going back thousands of years. The grounds were a ranch from the late 19th through the mid-20th centuries; today it's free and open to the public. Weekends...
Save Place
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
Payson, AZ, AZ, USA
Driving between Globe and Show Low in the White Mountains east of Phoenix, US 60 curves and descends dramatically into the Salt River Canyon. Some call it the 'mini Grand Canyon.' The highway snakes down some 2000 feet before climbing back up......
Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
Lake Powell, United States
My uncle and I stood with my tripod on the lakeshore behind our houseboat, trying desperately to capture the massive red rock wall before us. It was one of my first lessons in night photography, and it wasn't going great: there just wasn't enough...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465, USA
Just outside of downtown Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheater is the only naturally-occurring acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Since it first opened in 1941, it has been home to iconic music performances, from opera to rock. The stage is...
Imerovigli, Thira 847 00, Greece
Some of the world’s most jaw-dropping images of hotel infinity pools have been taken on Santorini, aka the honeymoon island. What makes The Grace stand out? With only eight rooms, 12 suites, and one villa, guests receive the...
580 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Calistoga Ranch sits in a private canyon of the ridge that makes up the eastern side of the Napa Valley. From this secluded spot, the entire valley floor unfolds. On windy nights, you might spot hawks surfing thermal winds just outside your...
Joe and I took the scenic GoldenPass train from Montreux (the unofficial capital of the Lavaux region) to Interlaken. The train links Lake Geneva with central Switzerland via the Bernese Oberland and the entire trip takes about six hours. Our...
