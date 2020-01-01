Auckland
Collected by Aliki Tsiantoulas
259 Parnell Rd, Parnell, Auckland 1052, New Zealand
Non Solo Pizza is a mainstay of Parnell Rd, one that continues to evolve and refresh as food - and customer - trends change. I've eaten there twice: once as part of a large work group dining in the fantastic outdoor garden, and the second time at...
487 New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland 1021, New Zealand
It's not often that people travel for coffee, but I know more than one person who goes out of their way to get to Roasted Addiqtion—and it's not even near their work. Probably Kingsland's most celebrated cafe, this is a serious coffee place for...
99 Quay St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Devonport is a "Little England" just a 10-minute ferry ride across from Auckland's CBD. It's a bustling little village full of cafes, secondhand bookstores, art galleries, and gift stores and a pleasant place to explore any afternoon of the week....
Lake Pupuke, Auckland, New Zealand
Hidden away on Auckland’s North Shore is Lake Pupuke, a volcanic fill-in in a city of volcanic fill-ins, not far from the suburbs of Takapuna and Milford. A pleasant stroll on a winter’s day, Pupuke is the ideal place to take the kids to feed the...
384 Tamaki Dr, St Heliers, Auckland 1071, New Zealand
It's not every day you can kayak to a dormant volcano, but today's your day! Auckland Sea Kayaks depart from the boat ramp in St Heliers and paddle their way across to that big island in front of you. You'll be crossing a shipping lane so safety...
12 Gore St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Giapo Gelato removes all doubt that good ice cream does indeed come from the heavens. This Queen St store does amazing things with ice cream - NZ Sauvignon Blanc flavour anyone? I know it's a treat and I know it should only be had occasionally but...
Reimers Ave, Kingsland, Auckland 1024, New Zealand
146 Karangahape Rd, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
K Road should only be explored on foot—in fact, that should be a local bylaw. If you're into the alternative scene you'll completely love it; if not you'll completely marvel at it. Whichever camp you fall into you'll need to take a break halfway...
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the cityhosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts include Baduzzi...
Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Waiheke Island is just a 30-minute ferry from Auckland. After a day of wine tasting and beach walks, we woke to an amazing sunrise over Oneroa Bay.
106 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Thankfully not everywhere on Ponsonby Road will cost you an arm and a leg to eat at, and the Ponsonby Food Court can match any wallet with any menu. A real international gathering—think UN kitchen—it veers towards Asian eateries with...
City Works Depot, 1/90 Wellesley St W, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
An offshoot of a popular cooking TV program of the same name, the relatively new Food Truck Garage in Auckland's CBD is a bit of a find. They say they serve "New Zealand's healthiest fast food," and who am I to argue? The truck from the program...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
1A Beachfront Lane, Browns Bay, Auckland 0630, New Zealand
Not so much a restaurant meal but more a Kiwi classic that can be picked up at any Fish 'n' Chips store across Auckland. Always wrapped in paper, often battered, sometimes lemony, every Aucklander has their favourite shop. Snapper, hapuka,...
Goat Island, New Zealand
Goat Island is just north of the village of Matakana and another ideal spot to spend a summer's day. It was New Zealand's first fully protected marine reserve so you don't have to go very far offshore to be surrounded by schools of fish. If you...
Corner Beaumont Street and Jellicoe, Jellicoe St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Part of the revitalization of the waterfront Wynyard Quarter, Silo Park is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially in the summer months. Friday evenings start festive with a weekly market of food, vintage clothing and entertainment, as...
Pakiri 0972, New Zealand
Not far from Matakana is my favourite place in the world for horse riding - the stunning 14km long white sand Pakiri Beach. Whether you're a novice saddling up for the very first time, or an experienced rider, you will love the guided rides in...
