Auckland

Collected by Christoph Maier
Victoria Street &, Federal Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Karekare 0772, New Zealand
There are those who claim that “West is Best,” and it’s pretty hard to argue with them if you’re standing on one of Auckland’s West Coast beaches. From the wild seas of Piha to the black sands of Karekare Beach—made famous by the movie The Piano—...
23 Tamaki Dr, Orakei, Auckland 1071, New Zealand
Created by a deep sea diver / explorer / adventurer, Kelly Tarlton's is one of Auckland's Top 5 Attractions. As you walk through the underwater glass tunnels you'll see stingrays float effortlessly overhead, sharks swim purposefully and jellyfish...
33-43 Princes Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Looking for something to do inside in Auckland? You can't pass up the Auckland Museum. With the country's—and probably the world's—biggest collection of Polynesian and Maori artifacts, the museum also regularly hosts exhibits and events featuring...
Motions Rd, Western Springs, Auckland 1022, New Zealand
Chances are you won't see our favourite flightless bird in the wild, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out. A symbol of the country’s armed forces, a ‘taonga’ (Maori treasure) and a byword for a New Zealander, the Kiwi is a national icon. ...
151 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
If you're looking to come to Auckland, the newest eating spot by the water is Wynyard Quarter, know to locals as North Wharf. Just across a walk bridge from the Auckland Viaduct, it also happens to be home of Auckland's seafood festival—yum! With...
Britomart Place, 22 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in...
Auckland, New Zealand
Every year in Western Springs, the Pacifika community comes together to celebrate its cultures, food, dancing, and singing at a multi-national festival. Auckland hosts the world's biggest Polynesian community, so from Niue to Tuvalu to Fiji to the...
384 Tamaki Dr, St Heliers, Auckland 1071, New Zealand
It's not every day you can kayak to a dormant volcano, but today's your day! Auckland Sea Kayaks depart from the boat ramp in St Heliers and paddle their way across to that big island in front of you. You'll be crossing a shipping lane so safety...
Auckland, New Zealand
On a weekend trip around Auckland, our group made an afternoon stop at Lake Wainamu. Dark sand dunes surround a section of lake. For most, walking along these will suffice. For New Zealanders, seeing who can jump the farthest off the dune is the...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand
Every city has scenic flights but how many of them have a Pacific harbour as a runway? Auckland Seaplanes has just landed (bad pun) and offers scenic flights with a difference. Harking back to the days when passengers arriving in Auckland used to...
20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Located in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available...
99 Quay St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Devonport is a "Little England" just a 10-minute ferry ride across from Auckland's CBD. It's a bustling little village full of cafes, secondhand bookstores, art galleries, and gift stores and a pleasant place to explore any afternoon of the week....
Corner of Quay and, Hobson St, Viaduct Harbour, Auckland 1140, New Zealand
On Auckland's doorstep are two of our marine taonga (treasures) and you have the chance to see them in their natural habitat. Explore Group leaves from downtown Auckland and they spot dolphins on over 90% of their trips and whales on over 75% -...
Lake Pupuke, Auckland, New Zealand
Hidden away on Auckland’s North Shore is Lake Pupuke, a volcanic fill-in in a city of volcanic fill-ins, not far from the suburbs of Takapuna and Milford. A pleasant stroll on a winter’s day, Pupuke is the ideal place to take the kids to feed the...
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the cityhosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts include Baduzzi...
146 Karangahape Rd, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
K Road should only be explored on foot—in fact, that should be a local bylaw. If you're into the alternative scene you'll completely love it; if not you'll completely marvel at it. Whichever camp you fall into you'll need to take a break halfway...
Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand
The gateway into Auckland in the Waitemata Harbour. Sprawling along the downtown area, and traversed by the Auckland Harbour Bridge (which you can climb if you're feeling adventurous), it's a good reminder of how close Auckland is to the sea. Here...
95 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
On a perfect Auckland day you will have time to shop. Down some wooden stairs near the pedestrian mall of Vulcan Lane lies The Vault Designer Store. It's like a secret within a secret, with only a special few knowing about the goodies hidden...
Sky Tower, 72 - 78 Victoria St W, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
On a perfect day the sun will be glistening across the waters of the Hauraki Gulf as it slowly comes into view from your perch up high. Orbit Restaurant at the top of the Sky Tower is hundreds of feet in the air, and as it does a full revolution...
12 Gore St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Giapo Gelato removes all doubt that good ice cream does indeed come from the heavens. This Queen St store does amazing things with ice cream - NZ Sauvignon Blanc flavour anyone? I know it's a treat and I know it should only be had occasionally but...
Reimers Ave, Kingsland, Auckland 1024, New Zealand
