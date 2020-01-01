Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Auatralia trip

Collected by Michael Lubin
List View
Map View
Save Place

Royal Botanic Garden

Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
More Details >
Save Place

Bondi Beach

Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
More Details >
Save Place

Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills

633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Three Blue Ducks

141/143 Macpherson St, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the...
More Details >
Save Place

Sydney in Photos

Sydney NSW, Australia
Aboriginal elder and street performer.
More Details >
Save Place

Porteño

50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
More Details >
Save Place

Bronte Beach

471 Bronte Rd, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
For many Sydneysiders, swimming in the ocean is a daily cleanse. There's a seawater pool at just about every beach, so even ocean-fearing travelers can get a taste of the salty lifestyle without worries of waves or worse (sharks?). Bronte Baths,...
More Details >
Save Place

Brett Whiteley Studio

2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
More Details >
Save Place

Surry Hills Markets

Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
More Details >
Save Place

Cooee Art Gallery

31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
More Details >
Save Place

Clark Park

Harbourview Cres, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
North of the harbor on Lavender Bay, Clark Park is an ideal spot for a picnic away from the bustle. On the western end, curious visitors discover the garden Wendy Whiteley created from a landfill. 5- to 10-minute walk from Luna Park. This appeared...
More Details >
Save Place

Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
More Details >
Save Place

Cockatoo Island

Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
More Details >
Save Place

Bondi to Bronte Walk

Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
More Details >
Save Place

The Australian Heritage Hotel

100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Send anyone to The Rocks, Sydney's most historic neighborhood, and they're bound to end up at The Australian Heritage Hotel, a local institution. Not only is this the place to be on ANZAC and Australia days, but it's a great spot to spend a Sunday...
More Details >
Save Place

Queen Victoria Building

Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in ...
More Details >
Save Place

Flickerfest International Short Film Festival

Rear Bldg, Bondi Pavilion, off Campell Pde (opp, Beach Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Every January, this traveling short film festival kicks off at the Bondi Beach Pavilion and spends about nine days introducing moviegoers to Academy-accredited Australian and international films that include music videos, animations,...
More Details >
Save Place

Royal National Park

Warumbul Rd, Royal National Park NSW 2233, Australia
Carved by ocean inlets that meet vertical cliffs, Sydney is a city that's defined by nature. And in less than an hour, travelers can visit Royal National Park to the south, the world’s second oldest national park, established in 1879. "The Royal,"...
More Details >
Save Place

The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel

19 Kent St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World