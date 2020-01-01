Where are you going?
Collected by Shannon Gore
Dubai in Photos

DeiraAl Rigga - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Spice Souq

The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Dubai Museum

Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
One of the cheapest tickets in Dubai is to the museum. At AED 1 when I visited (about .30 cents USD), the museum is a fantastic display of the short history of Dubai. From a pearl diving town, the City has grown in the last 30-40 years into a...
Souks

Al Fahidi Area, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai's souks, or open-air markets, are the best spots to haggle for everything from 22carat bracelets to essential oils. Don't be afraid to ask questions: most vendors are happy to show you how to wrap a pashmina scarf or recommend the right...
Burj Khalifa

1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...

Mall of the Emirates

Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Mall of the Emirates is where Dubai meets, eats, entertains, and goes ski driving. In summer the temperatures outside are so warm, if you stay there or have a stay over—here is where to meet. Most of the hotels offer a shuttle. For breakfast,...
Ski Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Admit it; you're curious. A ski hill in the middle of the desert, on the Persian Gulf, no less, is as wild an idea as humankind has ever concocted—but isn't dreaming big what Dubai is all about? The slopes at Ski Dubai are no substitute for...
Uptown Bar

24th Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road - Umm Suqeim - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Don't come for the atmosphere or decor, which are usually big draws in Dubai where bars are often extravagant and over-the-top. The interior of this compact watering hole up on the 24th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel won't win any design awards. I...
Sunset Beach

When the swell is up and the waves are high, Sunset Beach is Surf City, UAE. Count on left-breaking waves at the Jebel Ali end and right-breaking waves at the northern tip of the beach. In between, expect a busy beach full of tourists, locals, and...
Ayyam Gallery

Gate Village - 03 Sheikh Zayed Rd - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Originally established in Damascus in 2006, the superb Ayyam Gallery now has branches in Dubai - at both Dubai International Financial Centre and Al Serkal Avenue, home to a handful of art spaces - as well as Beirut, Jeddah and London. You can...
MBTek

Al Ittihad Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Any jaunt to Dubai would not be complete with a desert safari. Local tour operators have fine tuned the Bedouin desert experience into a check list of tourist activities: 4x4 dune bashing, camel rides, sand boarding, pictures in traditional ‘...
Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple

Jebel ali, Al Muntazah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Where else but Dubai could you find a church, a mosque, and a Sikh temple side by side? Thanks to just this juxtaposition inJebel Ali (a suburb of Dubai), the locals have dubbed the areaReligion City. Of particular interest is the serene and...
