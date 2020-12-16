Atlanta with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta is a city that is reinventing itself, with a local food movement celebrating Southern tradition and cutting edge gastronomy, a contemporary art scene, and a growing appreciation for the outdoors, exemplified by its Botanical Garden and sprawling Piedmont Park.
121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
At Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola, you can taste dozens of Coke flavors from around the world (beware the bitter “Beverly” from Italy) and pose for pictures with the adorable polar bear from the holiday commercials. The perfect...
670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Monday Night Brewing Company is the newest kid on the Atlanta craft beer scene, but it already had a strong following before moving into its Trabert Avenue space. The brewery started out as a Monday night men's Bible study, which is how they...
1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
After visiting food trucks in Hawaii and San Francisco, I was surprised to learn about the Atlanta Food Truck Park, a permanent home for the city's food trucks off Howell Mill Road. On any given day you will find a couple of food trucks, a live...
914 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
This place has a very cool atmosphere from the moment you walk up to the restaurant. Tall ceilings, big pendant lights, wood fire ovens, oyster bar, putt putt golf outside, and a striking bar in the dining room. Cocktails were great, yummy rolls...
380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
The MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life...
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
125 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
In the funky neighborhood of Decatur is one of the country's top rated beer bars. The old wooden doors make you think this place comes right out of the Old South, but it has a touch of Europe. Upstairs there is a bar devoted completely to Belgian...
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves...
212 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Lucky Exchange is a go-to vintage and secondhand clothing store, with two locations in Atlanta. They have a sizable selection of vintage and contemporary fashion to outfit you from head to toe—also, if you're looking to reinvent yourself, you...
441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
His eponymous museum offers an interesting and in-depth look at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. One of the highlights is a re-creation of the Oval Office from his time in the White House, and the library and museum boast beautiful...
