Atlanta for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta is a city that is reinventing itself, with a local food movement celebrating Southern tradition and cutting edge gastronomy, a contemporary art scene, and a growing appreciation for the outdoors, exemplified by its Botanical Garden and sprawling Piedmont Park.
Save Place
265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
The Atlanta of today owes much to the 1996 Summer Olympics. In preparation for the games, the city transformed a seedy neighborhood into a tourist-friendly destination, creating Centennial Olympic Park as the center of all...
Save Place
499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
In 1984, As You Like It was performed at Manuel’s Tavern, signaling the beginning of what would become the New American Shakespeare Tavern. The Atlanta Shakespeare Company, the tavern’s resident acting troupe, specializes in “original practice,”...
Save Place
One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
If you're a fan of Margaret Mitchell and her timeless classic Gone with the Wind, stop by the Atlanta Fulton County Central Library downtown. On the fifth floor is a small collection of the writer's belongings, including the typewriter she wrote...
Save Place
Located right across the park from most of Atlanta's major tourist attractions, a visit to the Children's Museum of Atlanta makes for a welcome addition to your day. Open daily, except for Wednesdays, the children's museum specializes in exhibits...
Save Place
225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
The world’s largest aquarium by volume, this downtown spot is easily one of the city’s top attractions. Opened in 2005 through partnerships with Atlanta-based Home Depot, the $300 million facility boasts more than 100,000 animals and 500 different...
Save Place
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Atlanta’s Grant Park area is known for three things: Oakland Cemetery, Zoo Atlanta and good food. Ria’s Bluebird is a staple of the neighborhood, serving up breakfast food from 8am to 3pm. The tattooed waitresses can recommend standard dishes like...
Save Place
1079 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
You can find the rainbow umbrella all around town, but you'll always see someone in the parking lot of Buddy's convenience store across from Manuel's Tavern in Poncey-Highlands. While it may have started as one enterprising young man and a cart...
Save Place
585 Wells St SW, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Indie Craft Experience, or ICE, Atlanta was founded in 2005 by Christy Petterson and Shannon Mulkey, and takes the form of a series of fairs showcasing local artisans and craftspeople, including ICE, Salvage, and Wedding Day Hooray (a crafts fair...
Save Place
If you want to get in touch with nature, spend an afternoon in Piedmont Park, Atlanta’s answer to New York’s Central Park. Spread over 189 acres, the sprawling park boasts a running track, bocce and tennis courts, a swimming pool,...
Save Place
1994 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317, USA
Dulce Vegan has a low-key vibe and a menu that is a vegan's delight (despite appearances, the food is 100% vegan). From sandwiches, to a wide variety of cakes and other baked goods, to their selection of coffees and teas, it's a cool spot to hang...
Save Place
1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310, USA
The Wren's Nest, now a museum and storytelling space dedicated to Joel Chandler Harris in his former home, is a hands-on, experiential way to get a feel for Southern culture, folklore, and history. Far from a mausoleum, The Wren's Nest hosts...
Save Place
130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
A hub of preservation in the city, the Atlanta History Center is not your typical museum. The 33-acre experience features historic houses, enchanting gardens, and award-winning exhibitions, showcasing everything from Civil War artifacts to Olympic...
Save Place
437 Memorial Dr SE A5, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
As a freelance writer, I'm always looking for a place other than my couch to do work. My requirements are free wireless Internet, plenty of outlets and quality beverages. Octane Coffee succeeds on all fronts. Although they have locations...
Save Place
64 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
At NaanStop you will receive your meal faster than you can say, "dhan'yavāda." Brothers Neal and Samir Idnani took their grandmother's Northern Indian recipes and added their own spin, first with their food truck, and then in a brick-and-mortar...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25