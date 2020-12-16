Atlanta for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta is a city that is reinventing itself, with a local food movement celebrating Southern tradition and cutting edge gastronomy, a contemporary art scene, and a growing appreciation for the outdoors, exemplified by its Botanical Garden and sprawling Piedmont Park.
61 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Varsity is one of the first landmarks you pass as you enter the city. You can't miss the big neon "V" on North Avenue. It calls itself the world's largest drive-in and has served generations of Georgia Tech students, politicians, tour groups,...
210 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
There may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage...
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up hosts local farmers and vendors at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It's where you can find that unusual ingredient, be it chitlins, rabbit, or live crabs. The market also has a few permanent...
3155 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
Richard Blais is one of the greatest success stories to come out of Top Chef, the United States’ culinary challenge show akin to Masterchef. Before his time on the show, he made a name for himself at the helm of top Atlanta restaurants, but Flip...
Studioplex Lofts, Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Doubletake is a consignment store with an upscale edge. The boutique specializes in high-end fashion and designer clothing and accessories (at affordable prices), and also has a vintage collection.
1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
After visiting food trucks in Hawaii and San Francisco, I was surprised to learn about the Atlanta Food Truck Park, a permanent home for the city's food trucks off Howell Mill Road. On any given day you will find a couple of food trucks, a live...
248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Seeing a sprawling cemetery in the middle of a city sounds like something you might find in Paris or New Orleans, but Atlanta? Oakland Cemetery is in the heart of the Cabbagetown neighborhood, where residents go jogging through its winding brick...
380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
The MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life...
437 Memorial Dr SE A5, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
As a freelance writer, I'm always looking for a place other than my couch to do work. My requirements are free wireless Internet, plenty of outlets and quality beverages. Octane Coffee succeeds on all fronts. Although they have locations...
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
