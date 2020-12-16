Atlanta for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta is a city that is reinventing itself, with a local food movement celebrating Southern tradition and cutting edge gastronomy, a contemporary art scene, and a growing appreciation for the outdoors, exemplified by its Botanical Garden and sprawling Piedmont Park.
100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Housed in the Centennial Olympic Park tourism corridor, the Center for Civil and Human Rights is much more than a museum. While the emphasis is certainly on the civil rights movement, there are also several exhibits about the modern age. Set aside...
168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
If you're short on time in Atlanta, now there's a way for you to see most of the sights in a matter of minutes. SkyView, the city's newest attraction, is a Ferris wheel that soars 20 stories above the ground. You can park at any of the lots...
270 Peachtree St NW, 100, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Settled in downtown Atlanta, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails unites Southern cuisine and well-crafted cocktails. The menu specializes in seasonal small plates like local vegetables, house-made pimento cheese, and crispy fried chicken. Cocktails...
210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel is one of the most recognizable buildings on the Atlanta skyline for its sleek curved glass windows, and futuristic cylindrical shape. The over 1,000 guest rooms have unparalleled views of the city, and have all...
180 Walker St SW ste b, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Located in historic Castleberry Hill, a short distance from downtown Atlanta, No Mas! Cantina is a mega-restaurant of sorts. It consists of a Mexican restaurant, the adjoining Adios Cafe coffee shop, and a store which sells related Mexican wares...
144 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Castleberry Hill is one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods and has turned warehouses and industrial spaces into lofts, restaurants, and offices. It was once home to the city's first horse-drawn trolley line, and was added to the National Register...
437 Memorial Dr SE A5, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
As a freelance writer, I'm always looking for a place other than my couch to do work. My requirements are free wireless Internet, plenty of outlets and quality beverages. Octane Coffee succeeds on all fronts. Although they have locations...
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up hosts local farmers and vendors at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It's where you can find that unusual ingredient, be it chitlins, rabbit, or live crabs. The market also has a few permanent...
1100 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Every city needs a go-to brunch spot and for me it's West Egg Cafe over on Atlanta's Westside. Named for the setting of The Great Gatsby, you will find a line out the door nine times out of ten. It's definitely no longer Atlanta's best kept...
248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Seeing a sprawling cemetery in the middle of a city sounds like something you might find in Paris or New Orleans, but Atlanta? Oakland Cemetery is in the heart of the Cabbagetown neighborhood, where residents go jogging through its winding brick...
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
Home Grown Restaurant in Atlanta is committed to being just that, using locally-grown produce and fresh ingredients in a funky, down-to-earth yet hip diner setting. They offer friendly and engaging service, along with a number of vegetarian...
