Atlanta
Collected by Katherine Denby
1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
After visiting food trucks in Hawaii and San Francisco, I was surprised to learn about the Atlanta Food Truck Park, a permanent home for the city's food trucks off Howell Mill Road. On any given day you will find a couple of food trucks, a live...
1100 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Every city needs a go-to brunch spot and for me it's West Egg Cafe over on Atlanta's Westside. Named for the setting of The Great Gatsby, you will find a line out the door nine times out of ten. It's definitely no longer Atlanta's best kept...
5600 Roswell Rd Ste. M-003, Sandy Springs, GA 30342, USA
Guests of sports bar Taco Mac in Sandy Springs might not know that there's a secret beer heaven at their feet. Formerly known as The Fred Bar, named for beverage manager Fred Crudder, it is only available to members of Taco Mac's Brewniversity and...
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves...
670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Monday Night Brewing Company is the newest kid on the Atlanta craft beer scene, but it already had a strong following before moving into its Trabert Avenue space. The brewery started out as a Monday night men's Bible study, which is how they...
3155 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
Richard Blais is one of the greatest success stories to come out of Top Chef, the United States’ culinary challenge show akin to Masterchef. Before his time on the show, he made a name for himself at the helm of top Atlanta restaurants, but Flip...
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Atlanta’s Grant Park area is known for three things: Oakland Cemetery, Zoo Atlanta and good food. Ria’s Bluebird is a staple of the neighborhood, serving up breakfast food from 8am to 3pm. The tattooed waitresses can recommend standard dishes like...
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
1079 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
You can find the rainbow umbrella all around town, but you'll always see someone in the parking lot of Buddy's convenience store across from Manuel's Tavern in Poncey-Highlands. While it may have started as one enterprising young man and a cart...
914 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
This place has a very cool atmosphere from the moment you walk up to the restaurant. Tall ceilings, big pendant lights, wood fire ovens, oyster bar, putt putt golf outside, and a striking bar in the dining room. Cocktails were great, yummy rolls...
248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Seeing a sprawling cemetery in the middle of a city sounds like something you might find in Paris or New Orleans, but Atlanta? Oakland Cemetery is in the heart of the Cabbagetown neighborhood, where residents go jogging through its winding brick...
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Also located on the Chattahoochee River, Canoe provides beautiful views of the water and celebrates local seafood and other ingredients. The restaurant showcases Springer Mountain chicken, Carolina rabbit, and Enchanted Springs rainbow trout as...
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
This bakery has been listed as having the best croissants in the city, and you will likely agree. Pastry chef Alon Balshan opened in 1994 in Virginia Highland selling baked goods and artisan food and wine products. The Perimeter location is an...
If you want to get in touch with nature, spend an afternoon in Piedmont Park, Atlanta’s answer to New York’s Central Park. Spread over 189 acres, the sprawling park boasts a running track, bocce and tennis courts, a swimming pool,...
801 Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075, USA
Red Baron’s Antiques is known in the region for selling the most unique and quirky antique pieces around. While auctions are their main focus, bringing in buyers from around the country, the store imports pieces from Europe, so you never know what...
3850 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
DTox Organic Juice and Junk in Buckhead serves up organic drinks, soups, and salads for those looking for clean living. The juices combine your favorite fruits with all the necessary greens you might not be getting in your diet. DTox milks combine...
3400 Around Lenox Rd #209, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
While the Shops Around Lenox are full of boutiques, Fab’rik is an Atlanta success story, currently with 20 locations and counting. They take current trends in fashion and make them affordable, even selling Fab’rik White Collection, their own line,...
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
Modeled after the cafes of Europe, Cafe Intermezzo brings you to Vienna with its European-style coffee, desserts, and late-night bites. Their sweet and savory crepes, breakfast dishes, and selection of more than 70 cakes and pastries are all well...
3652 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
Want to see some quality shows at Atlanta's longest running comedy club? Head to The Punchline in Sandy Springs to hear the best of the best. Offering at least two shows each night, you can't go wrong! With performers like Eddie Murphy, Richard...
3400 Around Lenox Road, #217, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Calling themselves “craft food and drink,” Seven Lamps focuses on unique creations like artisan cheeses, cured meats, and locally inspired entrees. Vegetables are gathered from their outside garden and incorporated into dishes. They also make...
3060 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Named for characters from The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, King + Duke is the next “it” restaurant in Atlanta. Inspired by hearty meals, King + Duke keeps it simple with entrees like hearth roasted fish, pasture leg chicken, and ratatouille....
6017 Sandy Springs Cir, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
There’s always something going on at Three Sheets, a cocktail bar and lounge in Sandy Springs. One of the more popular is “flavor tripping,” an event where guests have a Miracle Fruit berry before sampling foods, completely...
56 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Henri’s is an Atlanta institution known for French pastries, cakes, and breads as well as deli sandwiches made fresh to order. It pays to go early as once the pastries are gone, you’re out of luck. If you go for lunch, be sure to indulge in a...
1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Named for the flour that makes the famous Neapolitan pizza, Double Zero Napoletana has brought upscale Italian to the suburbs. The pizza, cooked in authentic ovens brought over from the motherland, are clearly the star of the show, particularly...
1180 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
A true gastropub should excel in both the beers and food it serves and Tap succeeds in all of the above. With 35 beers and 2 wines on tap, there’s a reason for the name. The food is just as good, bringing in diverse flavors that pair well with the...
6032 Sandy Springs Cir, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
Arden Zinn started juicing at her first location in Little Five Points almost a decade ago, and has since expanded to dozens of Atlanta locations, as well as having her products stocked in area grocery stores and cafes. The new Sandy Springs store...
4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338, USA
Named “Atlanta’s Best Ice Cream,” Morelli’s is a highly sought-after dessert. Locals rave about the salted caramel flavor, and Conan O’Brien even stopped by for a scoop when he filmed his show in town. The gourmet flavors are posted daily on the...
6112 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
Named for Persian poet Jelaluddin Rumi, Rumi’s Kitchen is the place to sample Persian cuisine in Atlanta. Uniquely Middle Eastern flavors cover the menu with ingredients like saffron, turmeric, and mint. Open for lunch and dinner, Rumi's is best...
2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Every Saturday, vendors and locals flock to Cathedral of St. Philip for cooking demos, live music, and, of course, fresh produce. It’s the largest producer-only market in the metro Atlanta area, bringing in farmers, artists, and craftsmen. You can...
130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
A hub of preservation in the city, the Atlanta History Center is not your typical museum. The 33-acre experience features historic houses, enchanting gardens, and award-winning exhibitions, showcasing everything from Civil War artifacts to Olympic...
1029 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
This small yet classy bar on Edgewood Avenue is so much more than a neighborhood watering hole, even though it excels in that regard with $1 oysters and $1 pony Miller High Lifes. But it’s the chef’s breakfast that makes them so...
1001 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Flying Biscuit, owned by waitress and chef Delia Champion and Indigo Girls member Emily Saliers, opened in 1993 and since then has expanded its original Candler Park location and franchised all around town. At least 5,000 of their famous...
1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
One of Atlanta’s most popular barbecue joints, Fox Bros. is packed every day, rain or shine. Locals jam the Little Five Points favorite for Texas-style fare like pulled pork and Flintstone-size ribs, best paired with sides like macaroni and...
1495 Chattahoochee Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
This colorful building in an area of warehouses may not look like much, but Nuevo Laredo Cantina is consistently rated among the best Mexican restaurants in Atlanta. It specializes in pork brisket, chicken mole, and chiles rellenos, but everything...
437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Few places give better city views than rooftop bars. Six Feet Under, with locations next to Oakland Cemetery and in the Westside, both have a rooftop bar. The original Six Feet Under in Grant Park was named for its proximity to the city's most...
466 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Sacrilegious to some and hilarious to others, “Church,” as it’s fondly known, is something unique to the Old Fourth Ward. Located on Edgewood Avenue, Church attracts hipsters for the $4 PBR tall boys and endless games of ping...
100 Peachtree Street #2300, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
A perfect example of urban renewal, the Atlanta BeltLine is a running and biking trail built on an old railway track. Its ever-popular Eastside Trail runs from Reynoldstown to Piedmont Park but is currently being expanded to the south and north...
Grant Park, Atlanta, GA, USA
Grant Park is one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods and the park itself is the oldest in the city. Surrounded by Victorian houses, the park was established in 1882. Soon after it became home to Zoo Atlanta and the Cyclorama, a large-scale Civil...
1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
When you fly in the ingredients straight from Italy, it's hard to go wrong: San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and extra virgin olive oil. Even the pizza ovens are shipped in from Naples. The restaurant is open until they run out of...
659 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
501 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
From East Point to Decatur, Living Walls urban art can be experienced throughout the Atlanta metro area. Each year since 2010, Living Walls has held an annual "City Speaks" conference that brings local, national, and international artists to the...
560 Gresham Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
At 10 p.m., the indoor patio of So Ba Vietnamese restaurant turns into a late-night foodie destination for industry-types in the know. At Octopus Bar, the small-plates, seafood-centric menu changes almost nightly but staples like the Lobster Roll...
